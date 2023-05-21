Telugu music composer Raj of Raj-Koti duo passes away 

HYDERABAD: Telugu music composer Raj of the popular music director duo Raj and Koti passed away here on Sunday.
Raj, or Thotakura Somaraju, died of cardiac-related issues, sources said. He was 68.
He was the son of stalwart music director T V Raju.
ప్రముఖ సంగీత దర్శక ద్వయం రాజ్-కోటి లలో 'రాజ్' ఇక లేరు అని తెలవటం దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది. ఎంతో ప్రతిభ వున్న రాజ్ , నా కెరీర్ తొలి దశలలో నా చిత్రాలకందించిన ఎన్నో అద్భుత ప్రజాదరణ పొందిన బాణీలు, నా చిత్రాల విజయాలలో ముఖ్య పాత్ర వహించాయి. నన్ను ప్రేక్షకులకు మరింత చేరువ… pic.twitter.com/uPifYfmtFE— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 21, 2023
Popularly known as Raj-Koti, (Saluri Koteswara Rao), the duo composed music for over 180 films during the eighties and early nineties.
The duo split during the mid-90s.
Megastar Chiranjeevi condoled Raj's death and said the music composed by Raj-Koti played a key role in the success of his films in the initial phase of his career.