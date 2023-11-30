‘It took me 15 days to snap out of my character in Mangalavaaram’: Payal Rajput

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

It is not often that one encounters a truly extroverted actor, articulate, jovial and completely at ease. That is the impression Payal Rajput leaves one with. Despite featuring in Ginna and Mayapetika in the recent past, it is Mangalavaaram that the actor considers as her honorary comeback, hoping it will live up to the name she earned with her debut film RX 100. Displaying a reluctance common amongst film folks who do not want to reveal spoilers about their film, Payal talks to CE about Mangalavaaram and more

Excerpts:

Mangalavaaram reunites you with your RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi? Could you talk a bit about how your collaboration materialised for the second time?

Ajay’s vision is a class apart and needless to say, I was drawn to this world he created when he narrated Mangalavaaram. He has also launched me with RX 100, which turned out to be such a magnanimous hit. After that film, I was relentlessly asking him for another opportunity. He also wanted to make sure we collaborate again only when he has a solid role for me and not for the sake of it. He has always been a great judge of my potential. I am hoping this role will offer me the same kind of love my role in RX 100 did. What we have explored in this film, through my role, is completely out-of-the-box.

Could you speak about your role?

I play Shailu, an introverted village belle. Mangalavaaram’s crux is formed by a set of unusual events that she endures. A lot of sensitivity went into crafting this character. This is also not your regular protagonist, she only enters the film in its second half. It is an unconventional narrative in more ways than one.

What kind of challenges did you face while portraying Shailu?

The role I played is not even 10% close to the person I am in real life. Getting into the skin of this particular character was mentally and emotionally draining. Ajay was particular that I portray this character in a rather measured manner. Even the smallest of smiles had to come from a place of restraint. I was also instructed to detach myself from pre-conceived notions before stepping into the shoes of Shailu. My faith in Ajay’s vision came in handy, and I found myself surrendering to it during the shoot.

Actors who do intense roles usually find it difficult to come out of them and behave normally. Was that the case with you as well?

Yes. It took me 15 days to snap out of this role. I had to go back to my home in Delhi to recover. There were cuts and bruises from shooting on location, and I was very tanned. It was almost as if I turned into a different person.

There are comparisons being

drawn to your characters in Mangalavaaram and your previous film, Anaganaga O Athidhi.

You cannot compare these two roles, they are in complete contrast with each other. The girl I played in Anaganaga… is shrewd and materialistic. Maybe there are similarities in terms of the dark make-up, the traditional look and the film genre but that is about it.

Director Ajay Bhupathi had auditioned more than 30 girls before choosing to sign you on for the film. Considering how important this role eventually turned out to be, do you believe acting in Mangalavaaram was meant to be?

I do not believe that things come your way on their own. I don’t come from a film background, I have always chased opportunities and created my own destiny. I did work in TV serials, Punjabi films and then films in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. I don’t have enough choices and I do not hesitate to put myself out there and ask for work. So no, any opportunity I have today is a result of hard work, not destiny.

How has your experience in the Punjabi film industry been, vis-a-vis the South?

Truth be told, I prefer working in South Indian cinema. The professionalism here is wonderful, it makes me want to return again and again. There is a lot of planning done in the South industries before a film goes on floors. I find that better than the Punjabi industry, where people just take things as they come and things are not structured as such. You have to be on your toes all the time when you work in the South, nothing is hunky dory.

Do you have any regrets about not garnering much success on the professional front post RX 100 ?

No, not really. I believe I have earned a good name for myself with RX 100, my role is alive in the public memory to date. Maybe, a lot of opportunities did not come my way because I played a negative role in my debut film. Maybe, people could not see me beyond that character. But I am an actor, I want to do all kinds of role. I still have a long way to go, and I hope I get the chance to work with

A-list actors soon.



