INTERVIEW | ‘Sammohanuda proved to me that i can pull off glamour’, says Actor Neha Sshetty

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

Neha Sshetty has become a household name since appearing as Radhika, a flawed femme fatale in last year’s DJ Tillu. She scored a second hit this year with Bedurulanka 2012. Her next film Rules Ranjann is all set to hit theatres this week. The actor, switching between Telugu and English with ease talks about her career’s new momentum, what lies next and more.

Excerpts

DJ Tillu was the film that put you on the map. How do you look at that particular milestone in your career so far?

I made my debut in Mehbooba opposite Akash Puri back in 2018. That film did not work well, following which I went to New York Film Academy for an acting course. Once I returned to India, armed with trained, the pandemic happened and I had to wait for a while. It was at this time that I was offered the role of Radhika. Make no mistake, it is a very tricky character. The role can be completely misconstrued if the writing or my performance even goes a little wrong. That the audience, the media and the film fraternity loved this role is a testament to the constant encouragement and support I got from my co-star, director and the rest of the team.

How is your role in Rules Ranjann going to be different from the one you have played in DJ Tillu?

Radhika is very bold and outgoing, with a strong self of right and wrong. She is also very selfish, which I personally don’t see it as a very negative thing. When one wishes to go a long way in life, selfishness is necessary. Sana, my character in Rules Ranjann, is a happy-go-lucky role from Tirupati. She is an adventurous person who leaves her hometown to see the world.

You have so far worked with a bunch of up-and-coming stars in the Telugu industry, be it Kartikeya or Siddu Jonnalagadda or Kiran Abbavaram. How would you say these stars are similar or different from each other?

I am friends with all of them, and each of them brings their unique strengths to the table. Siddu is very hyperactive and hardworking, in a very large way. Kiran is humble and soft-spoken. Kartikeya and I had an awful lot in common, be it in movies, our favourite actors or our mutual love for dancing.

Is your dynamic with Kiran Abbavaram’s character going to play a major role in the film?

Rules Ranjann is a very different kind of film, and though love stories are quite common, the way romance is presented here is quite novel. I think the story’s conflicts as well as the protagonist’s character arc is going to set this film’s romantic angle from the rest.

What was the most challenging part in the film for you?

Definitely the Sammohanuda song. I was dancing in the pool, around the fire, braving a lot of elements basically. It was all very new and challenging but totally worth it! I would do it all again in a heartbeat. The responses I received from the audience for this song were extremely magnanimous.

You have a glam-girl persona and what sets you apart from your contemporaries in this particular regard is your sense of ownership over the same. Does this come naturally to you? Do you feel this aspect is vital for a star?

Till Sammohanuda happened, I don’t think I was aware of any perception that I was glamorous or anything. Until then, I was trying to maintain a girl-next-door image. In retrospect, it did feel like I was still figuring out my own brand as a public personality. I am grateful to have films that have so far given me different kinds of looks, be it modern Indian (Rules Ranjann) or traditional (Bedurulanka 2012). I was testing the waters, trying to gauge what the audience thought of me and mould myself accordingly. But after Sammohanuda, people suddenly branded me as a glam girl. I personally don’t think I own that image that strongly but that said, I think my confidence lies in balancing both traditional and modern aspects with equal panache.

You seem to speak Telugu very well. Does that have to do with growing up in Bangalore or…

No, I learnt the language from scratch after I began working in the Telugu industry. When Mehbooba was in pre-production and rehearsals were on, I kept doubting my performance because I did not speak the language. Then, I watched about 50-60 Telugu films over a period of three months — with and without the subtitles. Lots of practice and four years later, here I am. As a matter of fact, I am dubbing for my own lines in Rules Ranjann.

Rules Ranjann is going to release in a few days. What are your expectations from the film?

Before every film of mine came out, I had some or other apprehension about how my character would be accepted. But each time, my fears were unfounded and I was received warmly by the audience. There is pressure for sure, for this film to be a success, but I am certain that Sana will strike a chord with fans.

