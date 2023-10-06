Nithya Menen: I’m aware that I don’t suit rural sensibilities

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

A year ago, Nithya Menen appeared as the extroverted, self-confident and extremely entertaining Shobana in Thiruchitrambalam. Fast-forwarding to 2023, Itikelapudi Srimathi from Kumari Srimathi is not very different. While her personality in the series is quite similar to that in the Dhanush-starrer, her looks additionally bear resemblance to her character in the Malayalam film, 19(1)(a).

Almost three projects with similar looks and sensibilities; yet, Nithya Menen says that she was neither typecast nor did she go in search of such roles. “It is a mere coincidence. 19(1)(a), Kumari Srimathi and Thiruchitrambalam were all filmed around the same time, and now I realise that my character designs are similar in all three,” she says.

In the Gometesh Upadhye directorial, Nithya as Srimathi is selfish and adamant, unlike the all-giving Shobana. Srimathi is 30 and unmarried, with an unenviable job in the remote village of Ramurajulanka. Determined to win back her ancestral house, she decides to open a bar and restaurant in the village, and her endeavour comes with its own set of challenges.

Srimathi from the series was found to be relatable to most women who binged the show. But was it relatable to Nithya? “All women face a set of common issues in society, such as being picked on for being unmarried over an age. These aren’t specific to certain girls, almost all of them go through this. In that way, Srimathi was relatable to me too.”

Nithya shares that these comments have subsided in recent times.”Off late, nobody bothers to tell me what to do and what not to do. I believe if you don’t succumb to these comments, eventually people stop remarking.”

Nithya has portrayed way too many rural characters for someone who was born and brought up in the city. The actor says that she is quite hesitant about taking up these roles. “I’m aware of the fact that I suit urban sensibilities more, and I often give a heads up to my directors that I may not suit the role of a villager,” she says, adding that she only takes up a role after she is convinced about pulling it off.

Further, she explains, “Even when I sign up for such roles, I don’t really exude the mannerisms and behaviour of a villager. Rather I portray the character with some vulnerability, which somehow works in my favour, because these stories are not entirely rural, either. If I were to portray a conventional village girl from Rajahmundry, I know my portrayal would not be archetypal.”

Srimathi is a die-hard fan of Nani. The actor’s cameo in episode 6 is one of the best moments of the entire show. It is even more special for Nithya, as Nani was her first co-star in her debut Telugu film, Ala Modalaindi. “I thought it was a cute idea to make my character a Nani fan. In fact, I told them to include the line, “Nenu Ala Modalaindi Choosalandi,” (I have watched Ala Modalaindi). However, that didn’t make it to the series,” she narrates.

As someone who was interested in pursuing a career in journalism, Nithya has always been accessible and approachable to journalists. But recently, a news article that misquoted her became viral. Did that make her re-examine her faith in the media? “Those who publish rumours about me are not journalists; they are gossip-mongers. I will never hesitate to have a good relationship with journalists because I only speak to those who follow the ethics of journalism,” she wraps up with a headstrong reply.

