Rashmika Mandanna's next film titled 'The Girlfriend'; to be directed by Rahul Ravindran

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to headline "The Girlfriend", a film presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, the makers announced on Sunday.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, known for films such as "Chi La Sow" and "Manmadhudu 2".

Geetha Arts shared the film announcement along with its first look on its official X page.

"The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven't been heard or seen before. And 'The Girlfriend' is one such.#RM24 @GeethaArts Production No.51 is #TheGirlfriend," the banner said in the post.

Here’s the announcement glimpse of my next directorial project. Very grateful to the universe to be starting another film:)



Cannot wait to start shooting with the bundle of positive energy that is @iamRashmika #TheGirlfriend



With Eng Subshttps://t.co/j6Ow7sHbel pic.twitter.com/pUZaG9WADe — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) October 22, 2023

"The Girlfriend" is also produced by Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

Mandanna's upcoming projects include "Animal" and "Pushpa: The Rule".

