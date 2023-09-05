Vijay Deverakonda to distribute INR 1 crore among 100 families from his ‘Kushi’ earnings

By Express News Service

Vijay Deverakonda attended an event in Visakhapatnam on Monday to celebrate the success of his latest film Kushi, a romantic comedy co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As he stood before his adoring fans, Vijay not only shared his happiness but also made an announcement, stating his intention to share his earnings from the film with those who have supported him throughout his journey. He surprised everyone by declaring his plan to distribute INR 1 lakh to 100 families each.

Addressing the ecstatic crowd in Telugu, Vijay said, “I am announcing the distribution of one crore rupees to 100 families in order to share my joy with you. Each of the 100 families will receive one lakh rupees. This money is from my personal account.” The announcement was met with resounding cheers and applause from the audience. Vijay assured that the funds would be distributed to the 100 chosen families within a week or ten days.

Just IN: Vijay Deverakonda to give ₹1 lac each to 100 families in the next 10 days.



Total - ₹ 1 cr



||#Kushi | #VijayDeverakonda|| pic.twitter.com/mpvGfO2t8H September 4, 2023

This act of generosity is not the first of its kind from Vijay. Earlier this year, he sent 100 of his fans on an all-expenses-paid trip to the scenic destination of Manali.

According to reports, Vijay expressed his desire to not only achieve financial success but also to bring happiness to his parents and gain respect in society. He emphasised his commitment to his fans, acknowledging their pivotal role in the success of Kushi, even in the face of adverse circumstances such as fake reviews and negative comments. Vijay revealed that despite the attempts to tarnish the film's reputation, his fans' unwavering love and support triumphed.

As for Kushi, the film earned INR 16 crore on the opening day and subsequently achieved a domestic total of INR 39.25 crore till now. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie also features Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi Jayaram, and Rohini in pivotal roles.

The movie narrates the love story of a couple who find themselves falling in love during their individual trips to Kashmir, ultimately defying their families' opposition to getting married due to alleged horoscope mismatches. However, as the story unfolds, their marital bliss faces a series of challenges due to emerging differences.

(The story originally appeared on Indulge)

Vijay Deverakonda attended an event in Visakhapatnam on Monday to celebrate the success of his latest film Kushi, a romantic comedy co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As he stood before his adoring fans, Vijay not only shared his happiness but also made an announcement, stating his intention to share his earnings from the film with those who have supported him throughout his journey. He surprised everyone by declaring his plan to distribute INR 1 lakh to 100 families each. Addressing the ecstatic crowd in Telugu, Vijay said, “I am announcing the distribution of one crore rupees to 100 families in order to share my joy with you. Each of the 100 families will receive one lakh rupees. This money is from my personal account.” The announcement was met with resounding cheers and applause from the audience. Vijay assured that the funds would be distributed to the 100 chosen families within a week or ten days. Just IN: Vijay Deverakonda to give ₹1 lac each to 100 families in the next 10 days. Total - ₹ 1 cr ||#Kushi | #VijayDeverakonda|| pic.twitter.com/mpvGfO2t8Hgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 4, 2023 This act of generosity is not the first of its kind from Vijay. Earlier this year, he sent 100 of his fans on an all-expenses-paid trip to the scenic destination of Manali. According to reports, Vijay expressed his desire to not only achieve financial success but also to bring happiness to his parents and gain respect in society. He emphasised his commitment to his fans, acknowledging their pivotal role in the success of Kushi, even in the face of adverse circumstances such as fake reviews and negative comments. Vijay revealed that despite the attempts to tarnish the film's reputation, his fans' unwavering love and support triumphed. As for Kushi, the film earned INR 16 crore on the opening day and subsequently achieved a domestic total of INR 39.25 crore till now. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie also features Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi Jayaram, and Rohini in pivotal roles. The movie narrates the love story of a couple who find themselves falling in love during their individual trips to Kashmir, ultimately defying their families' opposition to getting married due to alleged horoscope mismatches. However, as the story unfolds, their marital bliss faces a series of challenges due to emerging differences. (The story originally appeared on Indulge)