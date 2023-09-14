Home Entertainment Telugu

'Salaar' officially postponed 

In the wake of Salaar’s postponement, the makers of Chandramukhi 2, which stars Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, have also pushed their release date from September 15 to September 28.

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'.

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about the rumours of the Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar getting indefinitely postponed. The heady shuffling of release dates, with a handful of Telugu films calling dibs on the coveted September 28 long weekend release window added more fire to the speculations. On Wednesday, Hombale Films took to social media to announce that their Prabhas-starrer is indeed getting postponed. 

The banner writes on X (formerly Twitter), “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we’re committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.

Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on Salaar Ceasefire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”

As of now, Skanda - The Attacker and Peddha Kapu-1 are hitting theatres on September 28 and 29 respectively. In the wake of Salaar’s postponement, the makers of Chandramukhi 2, which stars Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, have also pushed their release date from September 15 to September 28. 

