Actor Navdeep under scanner; notice to ‘Baby’ director over drug scene

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Navdeep has once again found himself in the spotlight due to his alleged involvement in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case, following the arrest of eight individuals, including three Nigerians.

The arrest by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau (TS NAB) and Gudimalkapur police has exposed the names of several prominent individuals among the eight, including the son of a former MP Vittal Rao, two associated with Tollywood, a techie and a poker games organiser. During the operation, the police seized items valued at a total of Rs 1.1 crore, including cocaine, MDMA and ecstasy pills worth Rs 10 lakh.

However, Navdeep, who was said to be absconding, took to X and stated, “That’s not me, gentlemen. I’m right here. Please clarify, thanks (sic).”Meanwhile, Baby movie director Sai Rajesh received notices from the Hyderabad City Police for portraying the consumption of ganja in the film without including any warnings.

Addressing the media, TS NAB director and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand said, “The recent arrest on August 31 of three individuals associated with a Tollywood financier led to the arrest of the current eight suspects. The investigation pointed to Bengaluru, revealing the involvement of three Nigerians: Amobi Chukwudi Muonagolu, Igbawre and Thomas Anagha Kalu. The trio lived illegally in Bengaluru, with Amobi being the prime accused, involved in drug sales through his association with a football club. They sourced synthetic substances from Bengaluru residents. During the probe we found the chain of operations led to consumers in Hyderabad through one Ram, who is on the run.”

Five of the arrested persons were found to have procured psychotropic substances from the three Nigerian offenders in Bengaluru. They include Devarakonda Suresh Rao, the son of former MP Vittal Rao, Tollywood associate Kolli Ramchand, techie and party organiser Kurapati Sandeep, Meghana director Anugu Sushanth Reddy and poker organiser Pagalla Srikar Krishna Praneeth. The investigation further revealed the involvement of 11 individuals associated with Tollywood, including actor Navdeep, all of whom are currently absconding.

“Amobi operates an association in Bengaluru under the name of the All India Nigerian Students and Community Association. They raise funds through a trust called ‘Help for Bookie and Innocent’ to cover expenses related to deportation, bail and legal services for their community members,” Anand said.

The CP said the information from previous cases led them to Bengaluru and that they will be investigating drug peddling activities by Nigerian residents. Meanwhile, evidence obtained from the mobile phones of the suspects, both current and past, will be examined, and arrests will continue regardless of the individuals’ prominence in Tollywood, he added.

