Home Entertainment Telugu

SS Rajamouli to present biopic on 'Father of Indian Cinema' 

Dadasaheb Phalke, referred to as the 'Father of Indian Cinema', made the first-ever full-length Indian feature film titled Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

Published: 19th September 2023 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2023 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

NaatuNaatu-RRR-GoldenGlobes

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: SS Rajamouli on Tuesday announced that he will be presenting the upcoming feature film Made In India, a biopic on 'Father of Indian Cinema' Dadasaheb Phalke.

The RRR filmmaker said the script moved him emotionally when he heard the narration.

"When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging.

Our boys are ready and up for it. With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA," Rajamouli wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. He also shared the announcement teaser, which described the upcoming feature as the "biopic of Indian cinema".

Made In India will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, known for films such as FilmistaanMitron and Jawaani Jaaneman.

The venture also marks Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya's debut as a film producer.

He was credited as the line producer of RRR

"It's been years since I wanted to fulfil my dream of becoming a producer. The moment has come.

'MADE IN INDIA'.With utmost responsibility, taking this up as a challenge," Karthikeya wrote on X, Varun Gupta is also attached as a producer.

Dadasaheb Phalke, referred to as the 'Father of Indian Cinema', made the first-ever full-length Indian feature film titled Raja Harishchandra in 1913.

Born in Trimbak in present-day Maharashtra, the filmmaker's real name was Dhundiraj Govind Phalke.

He went to London to learn filmmaking from Cecil Hepworth and made his directorial debut in 1913 with Raja Harishchandra, India's first full-length feature.

In his career spanning over 19 years, he made 95 movies and 27 short films.

In 1969, the central government paid homage to the visionary filmmaker by dedicating an award in his name, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which recognises lifetime contributions to Indian cinema.

Made In India marks Rajamouli's first project as a presenter after the global success of his Telugu period action drama RRR, which won the best original song award for "Naatu Naatu" at the Academy Awards earlier this year. The makers are yet to announce the cast and other details about the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SS Rajamouli Dadasaheb Phalke Made in India Father of Indian cinema

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp