‘Nobody has the right to take away reservations’: Yadhu Vamsi

Niharika Konidela recently said that by the time you pitched to her, you were fully prepared with locations, cast, and crew. How did that happen? And how long did it take to get the producer?

We had actually started pre-production in another production house but their working style and norms didn’t sit well with me so I left that project. By then, our 11 protagonists were cast after nearly 6000 auditions. I had already chosen my core team, which includes composer Anudeep Dev, editor Anwar Ali, sound designer Sai Maneendhar Reddy and my direction team. People refused to leave me even when I didn’t have a producer. During those three years, Anudeep and actor Deepak Saroj were my pillars of support. Anudeep composed all 11 songs in our film. Listening to those songs gave me the boost to keep going. And while I was pitching the story, an actor I knew, Ankith Koyya, who works in Niharika Konidela’s office, introduced me to her.

Let’s talk about the making of your film, what were the major challenges?

We decided to shoot the whole film in Amalapuram. Shooting outdoors in real locations poses many challenges. We only had 49 days to complete the shoot, initially, we thought we would finish it in 20 days but we couldn’t. Niharika was fully cooperative. When someone is trusting me with so much investment and time, I have to deliver the best.

The huge challenge was the timelines. The film takes place in 1990, 2010 and 2023. Because the village festival happens every ten years, showing the people and the palace in all these timelines posed a huge problem to solve. Fortunately, our production designer, Pranay Naini and the team went deep with their research. They gathered information on what kind of elements existed in each decade, CDs, lyrical books, the specially shaped diyas. Everything was planned clearly.

Let’s talk about cinematography, I particularly liked the staging in your trailer. How did you manage to capture those beautiful wides? How did discussions happen between you and DOP Raju Edurolu?

Raju gaaru came on board, exactly one month before the shoot. His ideology was in sync with me and my team. He is very particular in his lighting and staging decisions even if I bring all eleven actors in one frame. He used to stand from 5 am till night until the shoot wrapped up. There is one particular shot that most people talked to me about in the trailer, where the Ammavaaru (Mahankali idol) has a tear in her left eye. The way our DOP shot that scene in half-lighting was beautiful. There are many such shots in the film especially a few single-shot sequences that lasted till 5-6 minutes.

The sound design in the trailer also grabbed the attention of viewers. The ambience was given huge priority. How did you work on that?

Credit goes to our sound designer Sai Maneendhar Reddy, who was part of the project from the beginning. Even for the smallest details like the drums used in the 1990s portion to the type of ambient sounds that existed in each period, he researched them all thoroughly.

Huge credit to Anudeep Dev, who understood the areas that needed just ambience and sound design. He used to tell us not to go music-heavy in certain scenes, to preserve authenticity. I thank him for that call. Even our DTS Mixer Radhakrishna gaaru used to sit with us for hours, discussing each scene at length. I strongly believe, that once you crack the right technicians, your film is made.