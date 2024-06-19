Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2': The Rule gets a new release date

The release date of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule has been postponed to December 6, announced the makers. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, written and directed by Sukumar, was earlier slated to release on August 15.

Announcing the latest update on social media, the makers captioned the post, “His rule will be phenomenal. His rule will be unprecedented.”

Pushpa: The Rule is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Fahadh Faasil opposite Allu as the antagonist and also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, both reprising their roles from the first instalment.

Pushpa: The Rise was about a labourer who rises in the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling ring, making enemies and finding love along the way. The upcoming sequel will also see Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh reprising their respective parts from the prequel. It has music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Miroslaw Brozek, and editing by Navin Nooli.