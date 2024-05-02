The art of rationing humour

HYDERABAD: Starring Allari Naresh in the lead role, the upcoming film 'Aa Okkati Adakku' (AOA) talks about the plight of young men and women struggling to get married. The subject is rooted in reality and relatability, and yet treated in a lighthearted manner, says veteran writer Abburi Ravi, who has penned the film’s dialogues.

Talking about his film, Ravi elaborates, “The target audience for 'AOA' is youngsters under the age of 27. People aged 30 and above won’t listen to you. However, youngsters between the ages of 22 and 27 will pay heed to your words because this film talks about their issues.” And yet, Ravi maintains that 'AOA' does not intend to preach. “As a character, the protagonist is sharing his frustrations, and the audience should find it relatable. It is not message oriented.”

Ravi continues to reiterate on how cinema holds a purpose beyond messaging or social commentary. He said, “We are here to make cinema, not a documentary. The filmmakers must know how serious they intend to be with their story. It’s a crucial skill. Nobody listens to their parents’ sermons, and people react the same way to movies if they become preachy. People only learn with life experiences.”

Abburi Ravi also talks about the importance of rationing humour in any story. He says, “Every story, even a comic story, has a boiling point. If it doesn’t get serious after a point, it won’t hold up. People won’t carry it home then. They should carry the film with them from the theatres. At least till the parking stand.”

Talking about Allari Naresh, Ravi says, “Naresh can do anything. We like his comedy the most, but he can perform in any kind of genre. The more you explore, the more he can deliver.” Recalling his work in Ugram, where Naresh played the lead role, Ravi says, “It’s evident in 'Ugram' where you see him going to any length just to match the director’s vision.” He mentions that it was Allari Naresh’s idea to use the title 'Aa Okkati Adakku' and pay homage to the namesake 1992 comedy starring Rajendra Prasad. He recalls feeling scared to use the title, adding, “We went ahead after a lot of contemplation, only after becoming sure that it suits our story. However, besides the title, there is no other connection between the two films.” Ravi also informs us that he has seen the final cut of 'AOA' and is very happy with the final output. “The interval point and climax are rather effective. The final 15 minutes of the film’s runtime form its soul.”