Prashanth Neel-Jr NTR film to begin in August

Taking to their social media page, Mythri Movie Makers, posted, “Happy Birthday to the Man of Masses, from Team NTR Neel. Shoot begins from August 2024. Brace yourself for a powerhouse project.” Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project in collaboration with NTR Arts.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is gearing up for his next project, 'Devara: Part 1'. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is scheduled to release in October. The actor is currently busy shooting for his maiden Hindi project, 'War 2'. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Hrithik Roshan.