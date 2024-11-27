Allu Arjun, Rashmika wrap shooting on 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

NEW DELHI: Telugu cinema stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have completed filming on their much anticipated movie "Pushpa: The Rule", days before its release.

Arjun is set to return as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj in the sequel to 2021's blockbuster film "Pushpa: The Rise".

"Pushpa 2" is set to hit the screens on December 5.

Arjun, who won the best actor National Film Award for "Pushpa: The Rise", shared the update on his official X page on Tuesday night.

"LAST DAY LAST SHOT OF PUSHPA. 5 years JOURNEY of PUSHPA completed. What a journey (sic)" he captioned a picture from the film sets.

"Pushpa 2" is directed by Sukumar and also features returning stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

The trailer of the sequel was unveiled on November 17 at Patna's jam-packed Gandhi Maidan.

Rashmika, who shot for a "crazy amazing song" on her last day on set on Monday, teased a potential third part in the "Pushpa" franchise.