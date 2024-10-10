‘Viswam is purely for Telugu audiences’

Sreenu Vaitla returns to film direction after six years with his upcoming film Viswam, starring Gopichand, which hits theatres this Friday. His previous film Amar Akbar Anthony (2018) was a box-office failure. Explaining the reasons for the long gap between the two films, Sreenu states, “Even though I hadn’t made a film in these years, I noticed my style of humour is liked and circulated often on social media.

People said that I was getting repetitive in my themes, so I had to crack a fresh theme with my entertainment style—that’s not an easy thing, and takes time to crack.” The director describes his experience working on the 2018 film as a “decision made during a period of confusion.” He adds that while his producers recovered their investment on the project, his personal learnings from the film were to consider the audiences’ demands as much as the producers’ interests.

For Viswam, Sreenu recalls taking eight months to work on the script after Gopichand and he agreed on a concept to collaborate on. “I wanted to take time to blend various elements and genres as per my satisfaction—elements that are expected from me. Besides action and hilarious entertainment, the story here will also have emotional depth, which I haven’t dealt with before,” he notes.

When the trailer for Viswam was unveiled, filmgoers couldn’t help but notice the incorporation of an extensive train sequence, which seems to be a homage to the iconic sequence from Sreenu Vaitla’s 2004 film Venky. The director states that while he understands the need for comparison, the two sequences are different in nature.

“It comes organically in our screenplay. And while it’s equally hilarious, there is also an undercurrent of danger this time. We brought many comedians, and all of them—Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Naresh, Pragathi, and Ajay Ghosh—did a fantastic job,” he elaborates.