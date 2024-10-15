Creators assemble

The 14th edition of the IFP (formerly India Film Project) festival concluded in Mumbai last week. The event was graced by an impressive lineup of attendees, including actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Kartik Aaryan, Sharvari, and filmmakers like Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Chaitanya Tamhane. Another notable aspect of the festival is that it marked Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt's first visit to India. Gordon-Levitt attended the festival’s opening session, ‘Mastering the Art of Embodying a Character,’ and was in conversation with actor Rajkummar Rao.

In a conversation with CE, IFP founder Ritam Bhatnagar said that his team had reached out to the Hollywood actor last year as well but things didn’t fall into place. This time, however, Joseph responded to the cold email within 15 minutes.

“He was aware of IFP because it’s similar to what he has been trying to build with his collaborative media platform, HitRecord.” IFP was initiated as the Ahmedabad Film Project back in 2011. The seed for it, however, was sown in Ritam’s mind a year before when he stayed in Mumbai, sharing a flat with three film school students and an assistant director.

“They were planning to make a film and sometimes 20 or more people used to come into our apartment for a script narration. Everything from the actors to the director and the songs was figured out. And, this was for a short film, but it never materialised. It kind of stayed with me.”

Ritam later shifted to Ahmedabad and worked on a project called ‘Touring Talkies’, as a part of which he and his team screened films in remote villages in Gujarat. This project, however, was to be put on pause during monsoon. “I had an office on rent and two interns and for three months there was nothing to do.