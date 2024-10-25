Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to arrive early

The makers of the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule announced on Thursday that the film will now be released worldwide a day earlier, on December 5. Initially slated for a December 6 release, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021) will also have overseas premieres on December 4.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Jagadeesh Pratap. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, in association with Sukumar Writings. The first instalment depicted the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler based in Chittoor.

The technical team for Pushpa 2: The Rule includes cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, composer Devi Sri Prasad and Naveen Nooli.