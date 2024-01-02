Home Entertainment Telugu

Jr NTR returns from quake-struck Japan, hopes for country's swift recovery

The actor, who spent the last week in Japan, in a post on X said he was "deeply shocked" by the earthquakes in the country.

Published: 02nd January 2024 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Silence of Jr NTR on Chandrababu Naidu arrest has left political circles abuzz with speculation | Imdb

Actor Jr NTR (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

Actor Jr NTR on Tuesday morning said he had returned from Japan and wished for its swift recovery after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the island country.

Jr NTR, who spent the last week in Japan, in a post on X said he was "deeply shocked" by the earthquakes in the country. He wrote, "Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan."

Director SS Rajamouli also wrote about the earthquakes on his X handle and said that his thoughts are with everyone affected. "It’s very disturbing to learn about the earthquakes affecting Japan severely. The country holds a special place in our hearts. My thoughts are with everyone affected," he said.

A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan yesterday, January 1, with the country's Meteorological Agency issuing a major tsunami warning as well for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, as well as for the northern island of Hokkaido.

Waves at least 1.2 meters (four feet) high hit the Wajima port only around 10 minutes after the strongest quake, and a series of smaller tsunamis were reported elsewhere, as far away as the northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

READ HERE | Japan quake death toll rises to 55

As per reports, the death toll from the earthquakes in Japan rose to 48. The series of powerful quakes damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes.

Jr NTR's RRR had emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film upon its release in Japan in 2022. According to PTI, the SS Rajamouli directorial had raised over 410 million yen at the Japanese box office. The actor and his co-star Ram Charan had earlier visited Japan for the film's promotions.

Jr NTR will be seen next in the Telugu film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first one to be out on April 5. He also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jr NTR Japan earthquakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp