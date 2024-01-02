Jr NTR returns from quake-struck Japan, hopes for country's swift recovery

By Express News Service

Actor Jr NTR on Tuesday morning said he had returned from Japan and wished for its swift recovery after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the island country.

Jr NTR, who spent the last week in Japan, in a post on X said he was "deeply shocked" by the earthquakes in the country. He wrote, "Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan."

Director SS Rajamouli also wrote about the earthquakes on his X handle and said that his thoughts are with everyone affected. "It’s very disturbing to learn about the earthquakes affecting Japan severely. The country holds a special place in our hearts. My thoughts are with everyone affected," he said.

A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan yesterday, January 1, with the country's Meteorological Agency issuing a major tsunami warning as well for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, as well as for the northern island of Hokkaido.

Waves at least 1.2 meters (four feet) high hit the Wajima port only around 10 minutes after the strongest quake, and a series of smaller tsunamis were reported elsewhere, as far away as the northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

As per reports, the death toll from the earthquakes in Japan rose to 48. The series of powerful quakes damaged thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes.

Jr NTR's RRR had emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film upon its release in Japan in 2022. According to PTI, the SS Rajamouli directorial had raised over 410 million yen at the Japanese box office. The actor and his co-star Ram Charan had earlier visited Japan for the film's promotions.

Jr NTR will be seen next in the Telugu film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first one to be out on April 5. He also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

