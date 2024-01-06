Home Entertainment Telugu

Shivanna joins Ram Charan's RC 16

Sources close to Cinema Express have confirmed that the Kannada superstar will be playing a prominent role in Ram Charan’s next

Published: 06th January 2024 12:08 PM

Actor Shivarajkumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

We had previously announced that Ram Charan working next with Uppena-fame director Buchi Babu Sana in a sports drama, tentatively titled RC 16. Actor Shivarajkumar, fondly known as Shivanna, has been roped in by the makers of the film in a prominent role.

This is the first casting announcement RC 16’s team has made, after the male lead. Sources close to Shivarajkumar have confirmed the news to Cinema Express. They have also announced that the actor will start shooting for the film in May 2024. 

Shivanna had previously appeared in one film in Telugu. He had a guest appearance in his friend and fellow contemporary Balakrishna’s film Gautamiputra Satakarni (2017). RC 16, on the other hand, will feature him in a lengthy role.

The actor has expanding his horizons outside of his home industry lately. After making a cameo in Nelson’s Jailer last year, the actor is all set to appear in Arun Matheswaran’s action adventure drama Captain Miller. Captain Miller, scheduled to hit theatres on January 12 for Pongal/Sankranti stars Dhanush in the lead role.

