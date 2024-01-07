Home Entertainment Telugu

Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' to release in Japan 

It will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7.

Published: 07th January 2024

'Salaar'

By PTI

HYDERABAD: "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" is scheduled to hit Japanese theatres this summer, the makers have announced.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie will be released in the island country by Japanese film distribution company Twin.

"#SalaarCeaseFire is coming to theatres across Japan this Summer. Release by @movietwin2," the makers said on the official X page of "Salaar" on Saturday.

Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22.

It has grossed Rs 650 crore at the worldwide box office.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

