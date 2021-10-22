STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Explainers

Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?

The variant has two mutations in the spike protein, which helps the coronavirus invade the body’s cells.

Published: 22nd October 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

PPE

Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Associated Press

What is the “delta plus” variant?

It’s a relative of the delta variant, identified by British scientists last month.

Because it isn't a variant of interest or concern, it has not yet been officially named after a letter of the Greek alphabet, like the other worrisome variants.

Scientists are monitoring the delta-related variant — known as AY4.2 — to see if it might spread more easily or be more deadly than previous versions of the coronavirus. In a recent report, UK officials said this variant makes up 6% of all analyzed COVID-19 cases in the country and is “on an increasing trajectory.”

The variant has two mutations in the spike protein, which helps the coronavirus invade the body’s cells. These changes have also been seen in other versions of the virus since the pandemic started, but haven’t gone very far, Francois Balloux, director of the Genetics Institute at University College London.

The delta variant remains “by far the most dominant variant in terms of global circulation” said Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead on COVID-19, at a public session this week.

“Delta is dominant, but delta is evolving,” she said, adding that the more the virus circulates, the greater chances it has to mutate.

The UN health agency is currently tracking 20 variations of the delta variant. The AY4.2 is “one to watch because we have to continuously keep an eye on how this virus is changing," said Van Kerkhove.

In the US, the delta variant accounts for nearly all COVID-19 cases. The newer “delta plus” variant has been spotted “on occasion,” but it's not yet a concern, health officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta Plus Delta plus variant COVID-19 Coronavirus Covid mutations
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp