Understanding the Mizo mandate

A new sun has risen over the Lushai Hills. In the battle between David and Goliath, such was the might of the greenhorn Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) that it swept away the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF). The Mizos voted en masse for the new party with high hopes. This term would decide if it ends up as a one-election wonder or one to last long.

How was ZPM born?

Mizoram attained statehood on February 20, 1987, more than 15 years after it was created as a Union Territory. An over two-decade-long Mizo uprising, which saw the Indian Air Force carrying out airstrikes in Aizawl in 1966 to crush the movement in its early days, preceded statehood. The MNF spearheaded that movement.

Over the next four decades or so since statehood, the contest for power in the tiny and rugged state had been invariably between MNF and Congress. However, an alliance movement started taking shape in the early part of 2017 to provide an alternative to the Mizos.

Seven smaller regional parties - the Mizoram People’s Party, Zoram Democratic Front, Zoram Reformation Front, Zoram Nationalist Party, Mizoram People’s Conference, Zoram Exodus Movement and National Congress Party - came together and floated ZPM ahead of the 2018 polls.

Stunning rise

Amid an anti-incumbency wave ahead of the 2018 elections, the talk of the town was that ZPM would spring a surprise by ousting the 10-year-old Congress government but MNF under Zoramthanga managed to return to power by decimating the grand old party which finished with just five seats.

ZPM was not a recognised political outfit then and its 36 candidates had contested as independents but under the party’s flag and symbol. They bagged eight seats with incumbent Chief Minister Lalduhoma winning from two seats. The recognition from the Election Commission finally came in 2019. However, the largest party in the alliance – Mizoram People’s Conference – left the conglomerate as ZPM became a political party.

Following the defeat, Congress biggie and former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla went into political retirement. Over the next five years, Congress’ popularity further dwindled but ZPM had a steady rise. In the closely-knit Mizo society, ZPM workers started working in tandem with various civil society and church organisations in the Christian-majority state and strengthened the party's base all over.

That ZPM would give MNF a run for its money in the 2023 polls was evidenced by its stellar performance in Lunglei Municipal Council elections held in March this year. It had swept the polls, winning all 11 seats.

Candidate quality

With MNF going to elections with a bagful of failures, Congress’ popularity waning and BJP fighting its anti-Christian image, ZPM became a natural choice of voters. It bagged 27 of the 40 seats to form the state’s first non-MNF and non-Congress government. One factor cited as the main reason behind its success is its choice of candidates. Thirty-three were new faces with several of them well-known in the Mizo society. Then, women and youth were believed to have voted in large numbers in ZPM’s favour.

Who is Lalduhoma?

ZPM fought the elections under the suave former Indian Police Service officer-turned-politician Lalduhoma. He is also a church leader known for his oratory skills and clean image. He, however, holds the dubious distinction of being disqualified twice – both as an MP and MLA – under the anti-defection law. His formative years in politics were in the Congress.

Born in 1949, Lalduhoma took the plunge into politics in 1984 when he joined the Congress after resigning as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s security in-charge. The party had elected him as its Mizoram chief and his political goal was to find a solution to the Mizo insurgency movement. He had successfully contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections.

However, he withdrew his membership from the party in 1986 in protest against the delay in the Mizo peace accord. Subsequently, he was disqualified under the anti-defection law for giving up the membership of the party. He was the first MP in the country to be disqualified under this law. He was elected to the Assembly thrice – 2003, 2018 and 2023. He was disqualified as an MLA in 2020 for “defecting” to ZPM after having won the 2018 polls as an independent.

Challenges ahead

Pulling the state out of its precarious financial position, unemployment, underdevelopment, drug menace and alleged corruption in the system will be among the prime challenges.

Ahead of his swearing-in, Lalduhoma had stated that the youth were disappointed with the MNF’s performance. The rate of unemployment is as high as 23%. ZPM has inducted one of its two winning female candidates in the ministry, thereby sending across a message that it stands for women's empowerment. Lalduhoma said ZPM won as women voters, who outnumbered their male counterparts, largely voted for the party.

The drug problem in the state is alarming. According to the state's Excise and Narcotics Department, drug consumption killed 1,794 people in the state since 1984. The figure of this year stands at 58. Frustration due to unemployment is believed to be a key reason why the youth take to drugs.

Drugs, manufactured in Myanmar, are often smuggled into India through the porous international border. The previous government admitted drug smuggling from Myanmar increased in the wake of the political unrest in the neighbouring country. The new government’s challenge will be to choke the supply routes.

It goes without saying that taking Mizoram out of the precarious financial situation will be the biggest challenge. Lalduhoma said his government would bring in financial reforms by constituting a resource mobilisation team comprising experts. Its effort will be to look after austerity measures, disinvestment, manpower assessment etc.

Building infrastructure, particularly roads, will be another challenge. When road infrastructure in most states in the Northeast improved significantly under the Narendra Modi government, there are rickety roads galore in the state much to the chagrin of Mizos.

Finding a solution to the refugee problem will be another challenge for the new government. Some 35,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh are taking refuge in the state. Lalduhoma said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and take up the issue.

Top priority

Its immediate priority will be to buy products such as ginger, turmeric, chilli and broomsticks from its “friends” – the local farmers. They grew these allegedly as advised by the previous government but did not get a market. Lalduhoma said the process of procurement would begin soon.

