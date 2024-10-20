Why Justin Trudeau’s allegations are 'badge of honour' for gangster Lawrance Bishnoi

Nijjar peace-loving Canadian or terrorist?

If Trudeau gave legitimacy to Khalistani radical Hardeep Singh Nijjar—gunned down outside a Gurdwara on Canadian soil last year—and damaged relations with India, opposition leader Maxime Bernier called him out and said Nijjar was actually a foreign terrorist.

“One myth should be dispelled though: That the central figure in this controversy, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Khalistani militant who was murdered last year, was a Canadian. He was actually a foreign terrorist who used fraudulent documents to claim asylum in Canada several times starting in 1997. His claims were rejected, but he was nevertheless allowed to stay in this country and was somehow granted citizenship in 2007,” Bernier wrote on X.

Bernier went on to state that if the allegations of Indian diplomats participating in criminal activities in Canada are true, they should be dealt with appropriately.

The Milky way

Called 'Milky’ by friends during his childhood because of his fair complexion, Bishnoi now has more than three dozen cases of murder, attempted murder, and extortion registered against him in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Shortly before Trudeau brought up his name, his gang claimed responsibility for the mafia-style assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique on a Mumbai street through a purported Facebook post. For context, the NCP is part of the ruling alliance cobbled together by the BJP in Maharashtra and the state will go to polls in exactly a month from now.

Siddique was known for his deep connections with the Hindi film industry. He famously facilitated the most popular Khans in the industry, Salman and Shah Rukh, break ice in 2013. "We do not have any enmity with anyone. But whoever helps Salman Khan...keep your accounts in order,” a Facebook post by an alleged associate of Bishnoi warned.

Just when people thought Bishnoi had positioned himself for the famous Satya cult movie dialogue, “Mumbai ka king kaun?” Trudeau raised the bar to the stratosphere.

A couple of years ago, Bishnoi's gang had terrorised Salman and later his father, Salim Khan. His gang also took ownership for the murder of Punjabi hip-hop singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala, and the gunfire outside the houses of musician AP Dhillon and vocalist Gippy Grewal in Canada.

Well-behaved child

A well-behaved child with a flair for making friends, Bishnoi’s parents somehow had a fascination for Western names. His father Lavinder Bishnoi and mother Sunita decided to name him after educationist and administrator Henry Lawrence, a member of the first board of administration in Punjab, hence the first name of Lawrence. His name has nothing to do with religion.

Lawrence hails from an affluent family, with Lavinder owning land in the remote Duttaranwali village in Abohar of Punjab, about 50 km from the India-Pakistan International Border. This village with a population of 3,000 is dominated by the Vishnavite Bishnoi sect that is widely populated in the Thar desert of Rajasthan and elsewhere. The Bishnois revere blackbucks, which is why Lawrence painted a target on Salman's back because of his alleged involvement in their poaching during a recreational hunting trip in Rajasthan in 1998. Both his parents still live in the village and let their land out on lease for farming.

Born in 1992, Lawrence began schooling in Abohar before his parents got him admitted to the DAV School in Sector 15 of Chandigarh in 2006. A couple of years later, he joined DAV College in Chandigarh's Sector 10 and then took a course in law. That is when he developed a keen interest in athletics, especially the 1,500-metre race, and student politics. He got acquainted with fellow sportsperson Sampat Nehra of Khalsa College, who would visit the university grounds for training. Over the years, Nehra became one of his close aides in the world of crime.

Lawrence also became active in a student organisation in Panjab University. Around that time, he also met Vikramjit Singh Middukhera alias Vicky and Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar. It was while practicing athletics on the campus that he befriended Brar in 2010, as per his dossier with the Punjab Police.

History sheet

Bishnoi’s history sheet begins with an attempt to murder charge in 2010 as he shot at Goldy Brar’s rival during the Panjab University student body elections, as per the first information report. He was arrested and got bail two months later. During his time in captivity, he struck friendship with other inmates like Jaipal Bhullar, Jaswinder Singh alias Rocky (killed in 2016) and Shera Khuban, who all later became gangsters. Another friendship in jail was with Ranjit Dupla, an arms dealer believed to be based in the US now, who gave him access to sophisticated weapons, said sources.

While at the university, Bishnoi actively involved himself in student politics, helping Vicky Middukhera become president of the Students' Organisation of Panjab University. When Bishnoi lost the student body elections of the university in 2010 by a narrow margin, he allegedly assaulted the winning candidate, surrendered before the police after 10 days and secured bail within a fortnight. Three years later, he joined another outfit, the Students Organisation of India, said police sources. Bishnoi was declared a proclaimed offender in an attempt to murder case of 2012.