$250M put on plate for $400B climate crisis

A key decision from the Barbados meeting ensures that at least 50% of the fund’s resources will go to Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), a compromise after heated debates. Developed nations pushed for this binding minimum, while many developing countries preferred a less rigid target. Richard Sherman, FRLD board co-chair, called the agreement a testament to “collective, multilateral action” despite a “complicated” meeting marked by disagreements.

The fund’s financial constraints remain a glaring issue. Of the $768 million pledged by governments, only $495 million has been formalised, and just $321 million paid. This pales against the estimated $400 billion annually needed to address loss and damage in developing nations, according to the Loss and Damage Collaboration, a network of NGOs. FRLD’s executive director, Ibrahima Cheikh Diong, pledged to deliver a resource mobilisation plan by the end of 2025, but the gap between needs and resources misses ground realities.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, addressing the board, called for bold measures to scale up funding, spotlighting taxes on aviation, shipping and fossil fuel extraction. As co-chair of the Global Solidarity Levies Task Force alongside France and Kenya, Mottley is pushing for concrete proposals by COP30 in November 2025. “Those who contributed to the problem must help solve it,” she declared, urging oil and gas CEOs to contribute or face the consequences of a warming planet. Her vision for a shipping levy, however, was dealt a blow when governments ruled that penalties on polluting ship owners would stay within the maritime sector, not climate finance.