A silver of hope in Gaza

Under the plan, Israeli forces will withdraw from parts of Gaza Strip in phases. A Board of Peace, led by Trump with other heads of state as members, will set the framework for governance, coordinate funds for reconstruction, and monitor aid flow to ensure they don’t fall prey to radical elements. Under this board, an apolitical committee comprising Palestinian representatives backed by international experts will take care of the day-to-day affairs of public services such as hospitals and schools.

Trump’s plan doesn’t explicitly offer the creation of a Palestinian state as a lasting solution though it offers a pathway leading to it. It says Gaza will be de-radicalised and rebuilt with international aid. Israel will have some say in the security matters.

What exactly Hamas said

For the first time, Hamas has agreed to release all the hostages. The Trump plan says it should be done within 72 hours. On this, Hamas’ response was careful. It said it is ready to release all Israeli prisoners, both living and dead, according to the exchange formula if the “field conditions” for the exchange are met. What those “field conditions” are is unclear though Trump sees a path to end the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

Hamas has not explicitly agreed to lay down arms or hand over Gaza’s governance to the Trump-led Board of Peace. While it is mum on giving up arms, it says it is ready to pass on the baton to ‘Palestinian experts’, which could create room for further friction with Israel. It also wants to “contribute and take part” in the administration, which is is out of sync with Trump’s formula.

Israel’s position

Soon after Trump announced the proposal, Israeli PM Netanyahu said it’s the best deal Israel could have asked for. He claimed the draft protects Israel’s interests, as it calls for return of all Israeli hostages, demilitarising Hamas, and allowing Israeli forces to stay in most parts of Gaza. Netanyahu also claimed Israel would strongly oppose any move for the creation of a Palestinian state.

While Israel is yet to officially comment on Hamas’ response, reports said Netanyahu expressed ‘surprise’ at Trump’s positive remarks.

