Kairali TMT’s lucky draw ‘Oru Vattom Lalettanoppam’ concluded at Bolgatty.

Published: 05th August 2022 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kairali TMT directors Humayoon Kalliyath & Pahalisha Kalliyath with winners

Kochi: The first phase of the lucky draw ‘Oru Vattom Lalettanoppam’ announced by Kairali TMT in 2020 was concluded at Grand Hyatt Kochi, Bolgatty. The chief guest of the evening, Padmashree Mohanlal spent a grandeur night with fourteen selected finalists from the myriad customers of Kairali TMT.

Shri Mohanlal drew lots and determined the winners of the night from the fourteen finalists. Lucky winners were offered a ‘Free Trip to Singapore’. In the presence of Kairali’s mega dealer family, Kairali TMT Executive Director, Shri Humayoon Kalliyath, along with Director Shri Pahalisha Kalliyath announced the initiation of the second phase of the competition ‘Oru Vattam Lalettanoppam’.

Directors Humayoon Kalliyath & Pahalisha Kalliyath during the event

Alike the former phase, the next phase of the game is also set to continue for a whole year where 14 people will get a chance to interact and spend time with Shri Mohanlal. Awaiting its final winner is a golden opportunity to travel to Europe with their partner. More information regarding the event will be soon available on Kairali TMT’s social media pages and at all dealer outlets.

