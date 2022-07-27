7 Benefits of Using Warm Ayurvedic Hair Oil

Online MI By

We all face issues on a daily basis, such as early greying, hair loss, brittle hair, split ends, and damaged hair. According to reports, these are the results of an unhealthy lifestyle, the use of dangerous chemicals, pollution, and improper hair care. We shall talk about the same thing today.

Ayurvedic hair oil has been shown to be a fantastic treatment for damaged hair. But first, let's go through some common misconceptions regarding hair care before we get into more detail on the advantages of Ayurvedic hair oil.

Common Hair Care Myths

When it comes to hair care, there are a lot of myths out there. Here are five of the most common ones:

1. Myth: Plucking gray hairs will cause more to grow in their place.

Fact: Plucking hair does not affect the follicle, so it will not cause more hair to grow. However, it can damage the follicle, which could lead to thinner, weaker hair growth.

2. Myth: Trimming your hair regularly will make it grow faster.

Fact: Hair grows from the root, not the tip, so trimming does not impact hair growth. However, regular trims can help to prevent split ends and keep your hair looking healthy.

3. Myth: shampooing every day is bad for your hair.

Fact: Shampooing every day is not necessarily bad for your hair. In fact, it can actually help to keep your scalp and hair clean and healthy. If you have dry or damaged hair, however, you should refrain from shampooing too often as it can strip away natural oils that are essential for healthy hair growth.

4. Myth: hot water is bad for your hair.

Fact: Hot water can actually help to open the cuticles, allowing your shampoo and conditioner to work more effectively. In addition, hot water can help to remove built-up products from your hair. However, you should avoid using hot water on damaged or colour-treated hair.

5. Myth: You should brush your hair 100 times a day:

Fact: Brushing your hair too much can actually damage your hair and cause split ends. Instead, focus on gently brushing your hair with a natural bristle brush. This will help to distribute your natural oils evenly throughout your hair.

After busting the common hair care myths let’s move on to our main topic which is the benefits of applying warm hair oil on your scalp which are obviously many!

7 Benefits of Using Warm Ayurvedic Hair Oil

Anyone who has ever used warm ayurvedic hair oil knows that it does wonders for the hair. Hot Oil Treatment is an age-old secret method can help you achieve your hair goals faster than ever.

It is no wonder that warm ayurvedic hair oil is so popular among those who are looking for ways to improve the condition of their hair. With regular use, hot oil treatment can help to transform even the most damaged and difficult-to-manage hair into healthy, beautiful locks as it helps you get the maximum benefits of the ingredients present in the ayurvedic hair oil. Let’s have a deeper look into it:

1) Promotes Hair Growth: Ayurvedic hair oil is made from natural ingredients that have been used for centuries to promote hair growth. The main active ingredient in ayurvedic hair oil is Bhringraj, which is a herb that has been shown to stimulate hair growth. Other ingredients in ayurvedic hair oil include Amla, Brahmi, Bhringaraj, and Hibiscus, which are all herbs that have traditionally been used to improve scalp health. All of these ingredients work together to nourish the scalp and encourage new hair growth. Ayurvedic hair oil is safe to use on all types of hair, and it can be used daily or as needed.

2) Fights Hair Fall: Ayurvedic hair oil is a natural remedy for hair fall. It is made from a blend of different herbs and oils that are known to promote hair growth. The main ingredients in ayurvedic hair oil are amla, brahmi, bhringaraj, neem, and jatamansi which help maintain healthy hair follicles.

3) Fights Premature-Greying: Ayurvedic hair oils have been used for centuries in India to keep hair healthy and prevent premature greying. These oils are made from a variety of natural ingredients, including herbs, spices, and other plants. Ayurvedic hair oil is thought to work by strengthening the roots of the hair and improving circulation to the scalp. This helps to prevent the build-up of toxins that can lead to pre mature greying. In addition, the oil helps to keep the scalp moisturized, which can also reduce the risk of greying. While there is no guaranteed way to prevent pre mature greying, using an Ayurvedic hair oil may help to slow down the process.

4) Prevents Split-ends: Applying hair oil is an age-old Ayurvedic beauty ritual for keeping your scalp healthy and your hair lustrous, strong, and soft. While there are many different formulations of Ayurvedic hair oil, they all contain a base of either coconut or sesame oil, which helps to deeply nourish the scalp. In addition, these oils are often infused with herbs and spices that offer additional benefits for the hair. For example, brahmi oil is traditionally used to encourage hair growth, while neem oil helps to control dandruff. Applying ayurvedic hair oil to the ends of your hair is an especially effective way to prevent split ends. The oils help to seal in moisture, making the hair shafts less likely to break. In addition, the nutrients in the oil can help to repair existing damage and strengthen the hair follicles. As a result, regular application of ayurvedic hair oil can help to keep your hair looking healthy and prevent split ends from occurring.

5) Nourishes the Scalp: These oils are typically made from a blend of natural ingredients, such as coconut oil, amla oil, and brahmi oil. Ayurvedic hair oils are believed to work by penetrating the hair shaft and scalp, delivering vital nutrients that help to improve the health of the hair. In addition, these oils can help to protect the hair from damage caused by environmental aggressors, such as pollution and UV rays. As a result, ayurvedic hair oils play an important role in keeping the hair healthy and lustrous.

6) Repairs Damaged Hair: Ayurvedic hair oil has been used for centuries in India to help repair damaged hair. The oil is made from a variety of different herbs and spices, each of which has its own unique benefits. For example, bhringaraj is known to promote hair growth, while neem leaves help to reduce inflammation. In addition, the oil helps to moisturize the scalp and keep the hair follicles healthy. As a result, ayurvedic hair oil can provide significant benefits for those who suffer from damaged hair. The next time you are looking for a natural way to repair your hair, be sure to give ayurvedic hair oil a try.

7) Combats Dandruff: According to Ayurveda, dandruff is caused by an imbalance of the Pitta dosha. Pitta is a combination of the elements fire and water, and it governs metabolism and digestion. When Pitta is out of balance, it can cause an increase in oil production, resulting in dandruff. Ayurvedic hair oil helps to rebalance Pitta and restore the scalp's natural moisture levels. The oil is massaged into the scalp and left on for 20-30 minutes before being shampooed out. It is important to use a gentle, natural shampoo, as harsh chemicals can further aggravate Pitta. Regular use of Ayurvedic hair oil can help to reduce dandruff and keep the scalp healthy.

How to Heat an Ayurvedic Hair Oil Correctly?

Applying hot oil to your hair is an effective way to moisturize and repair damaged strands. When done correctly, a hot oil treatment can leave your hair looking and feeling softer, shinier, and healthier. There are a few things to keep in mind when applying hot oil to your hair.

1) First, be sure to use an oil that is appropriate for your hair type. In case you are not aware of which ingredients would be the best for your hair, take a free hair analysis to determine the right ingredients for your hair and scalp.

2) Second, heat the oil until it is warm, but not hot. Hot oil can burn your scalp and damage your hair.

3) Third, apply the oil evenly from root to tip.

4) Fourth, cover your head with a shower cap or towel and allow the oil to penetrate for at least 30 minutes.

5) Finally, rinse the oil out thoroughly and use a mild sulphate-free shampoo.

If the above method seems complicated then just get your hands on the world’s 1st ayurvedic hair oil heater which can heat the oil to the optimum temperature of 65 degrees in just 5 minutes. The best part is it comes with an auto cut-off technology so you don’t have to worry about overheating or underheating the hair oil. All you have to do is, plug the heater, pour the required amount of oil and switch on the plug and when the red light on the heater switches off you know that the oil is heated to the correct temperature and is ready to be used. Also, with Tru Hair’s 100% natural Ayurvedic Hair Oil, you get this heater for free.

Remember, when done correctly, a hot oil treatment can be an excellent way to improve the condition of your hair.

Try using Warm Ayurvedic Hair Oil regularly to achieve lustrous locks that everyone will admire. Start your journey to long and gorgeous hair today!



*Terms and conditions apply

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

