Maldives, the star destination for post-pandemic holidays

The desire to travel is stronger now than ever, fueled by pent-up demand for leisure travel, spurred by the new hybrid work environments and motivated by household savings during the pandemic; vacations have become more than a necessity today.

Now, a brand new trend has surfaced amongst travellers and it goes by the name - Revenge Travel. It does sound like a violent thing to do, however, it is not. In fact, Revenge Travel is the after-effect of the lockdown and restrictions that the travel industry faced during the pandemic. While it can have a few consequences (minor - can only work well if safety is put on the forefront by everyone involved); it could be a blessing to the tourism and hospitality sector. The spirit of travel in India appears to be sturdy as travellers are gearing up to visit nearby vacation destinations in an attempt to avenge travel. However, travellers are not too keen to meet new folks and interact with new cultures as much as they used to. Today, it is all about finding economical, secluded, and serene destinations. So, naturally, Maldives has seen a boom post-pandemic since it’s the most accessible holiday destination, especially for people travelling from India. After two years of uncertainty and the lost opportunity to travel, travellers are willing to spend that extra buck to get a lavish experience. Maldives is one such destination where Indian travellers can experience luxury close to home. The popularity of Maldives as a honeymoon destination is obvious for honeymoon but not many know that it’s kid-friendly too. Direct flights to the destination, on-arrival visa, beautiful resorts, and exciting activities are reasons why couples and families with kids too prefer Maldives as the perfect getaway.

The pandemic brought an all-time low for Maldives tourism. To prevent the spread of the virus, Maldives closed its borders for the first time in its history from March 27th to July 15th, 2020. This brought travel activity in the Maldives to a sharp stop. But with the virus now under control and more than two-thirds of the country's population vaccinated, tourists have steadily returned since late 2020. After 18 years of record-low visitor numbers of just 5,55,494 in 2020, the country saw 1.3 million visitors in 2021. India has been the largest tourist source market for Maldives for two years in a row. A total of 291,787 Indian tourists travelled to the island nation in 2021, representing 22 percent market share followed by Russia. Also, Maldives has been a major attraction for Indian celebrities and the public alike. For this reason, the number of flights has also been increased, enhancing the airport’s capacity to cater to more rush and inviting people to invest in the country; this has, in fact, wooed the Indian market aggressively.

The Maldivian tourism sector has always done better compared to its South Asian counterparts, thanks to aggressive recovery efforts and creative marketing. Tourism from other Asian countries has been the engine of growth during the last four decades, propelling the Maldives to middle-income status.

Reasons why Maldives has become a favourite vacation destination

Recognised as the perfect spot for Nature Enthusiasts

Tourists can experience Unparalleled Luxury

The extensive Marine Life

The best Romantic Getaway

Privacy, Seclusion, and Safety

The Resort Experience

Adventure Activities (Water sports)

Delicious Maldivian Food

Economy and Proximity

Maldives is using changing preferences of travellers to promote a better image. In 2020, Maldives launched a marketing campaign with the slogan "Isolation Never Looked So Good” to emphasise its unique reputation as a niche destination while also highlighting eco-sustainable tourism. Vacation companies have found a separate niche for Maldives package and Pickyourtrail, an online D-I-Y holiday booking platform that empowers users to curate customised holidays to the Maldives. It's indeed the best place to relax on pristine beaches with your significant other or family, in absolute privacy.

The Maldives houses captivating landmarks and offers numerous exhilarating activities to partake in, making it one of the best tourist destinations in the world. The global industry is not out of the woods yet, but it is reassuring to see Maldives make bold moves to recover faster, armed with new tools and an effective and efficient approach. The choices made today will determine if the Maldives can reap the benefits of the young and tech-savvy population of tomorrow.

*Terms and conditions apply

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

