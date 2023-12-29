Catfishing and Scamming: Is Your Matrimony Profile Exposed to Fraudsters?

OnlineMI By

In India, when someone says " Shaadi.com " it immediately conjures up images of traditional matchmaking gone digital. However, greater adoption of online matchmaking has opened the doors for a handful of unsavory elements to infiltrate the system.

As online matrimony expands its reach, the risk of catfishing, romance scams, and bad actors preying on the vulnerable has increased too.

What is Catfishing?

Catfishers typically use social media platforms like Facebook and matrimonial sitesto assume a fake identity. They use photos of attractive models or strangers from the internet as their profile pictures.

Scamming for Financial Gain

While some catfishers seek attention and companionship, others deliberately create fake profiles for financial gain. These fraudsters unleash persuasive sob stories to manipulate their targets into sending them money.

How to Spot Catfishers and Scammers on Matrimonial Sites

Here are some red flags to watch out for to identify fake profiles and protect yourself from scams on matrimony sites:

➔ Photos look like stock images: Reverse image search profile photos using Google. If the same pics appear on multiple websites, they are likely stolen from somewhere.

➔ Profile details are vague or inconsistent: No specific information about where they live, work, or attend school is given. Details often contradict each other.

➔ They profess love too quickly: Catfishers and scammers declare their undying love and devotion to build false intimacy.

➔ Refuse to video chat: They always have an excuse for why they can't video chat - their camera is broken, the internet connection is poor, etc.

➔ Aggressively push for personal information: Scammers try gathering personal data like address and employer details early on to facilitate identity theft.

➔ Won't meet in person: They keep delaying and coming up with reasons not to meet face-to-face, which would reveal their true identity.



Keeping your eyes open for these common red flags is key to avoiding catfishers and scammers and maintaining matrimonial app safety .

Protecting Yourself from Scams on Shaadi.com

Here are a few tips to keep your matrimony profile safe from scammers and catfishers:

Be Wary of Third-Party App Permissions

Don't grant unnecessary permissions to third-party apps that could compromise your data. Review permissions carefully before approving.

Limit Personal Information in Your Profile

Don't disclose sensitive information in your profile like your home address, employer details or family financial status.

Run Background Checks

Do online research on matches that interest you before interacting with them. See if they have verifiable social media accounts and professional profiles. Search for the person's name on Google and "Shaadi com reviews" to see if other users have reported issues.

Don't Rush Into Intimacy

Build rapport before you start sharing deeply personal information and expressing strong feelings.

Beware of Opening Attachments or Links

Scammers try embedding malware in harmless-looking files, photos, or links to steal data. Exercise caution before clicking or downloading anything.

Shaadi.com's Efforts to Combat Scams

Shaadi recognises the threats posed by catfishing and online scams on its platform. Here are some of the security measures and safety guidelines implemented:

● Machine verification - Algorithms monitor activities and flag suspicious patterns.

● Manual verification - Random manual checks by staff to catch anomalies missed by machines.

● Rule-based screening - Activity is screened against databases of known scammer tactics.

● Safety advice - Secure engagement practices guide users.

● Report abuse buttons - Easy reporting of suspicious profiles for rapid response.

● Blocking features - Users can instantly block interaction with uncomfortable matches.

Conclusion

Matrimonial sites like Shaadi, Jivansathi & bhaarat matrimney have revolutionised how couples meet and find partners in India. However, the anonymity and reach of online dating also enable unscrupulous elements who catfish and scam others. Users can avoid becoming victims by understanding fraudsters' common tactics, keeping profiles safe and secure, and using trusted platforms.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

