BREAKING NEWS: 20 Mock Papers for NEET 2023 launched by India’s Top Educators & Experts On new pattern, along with Official OMR Sheets

Big update for all the NEET aspirants for the 2023 exam. For the first time, NEET Experts and paper-setters committee members have collaborated together to provide Mock Papers and OMR Sheets (in exact NEET2023 exam printed booklets format) to help students get access to accurate pattern and difficulty level that is expected in the May 2023 exam.

With only three months left for the NEET exam, the level of stress and performance pressure has already sky-rocketed and there is a lot of confusion on which ed-tech or publishing books content to consider as most useful now for paper-wise practice.

Hence, these mock papers booklets have been introduced, which are created by top NEET educators from across India (in collaboration with Educart as a prominent NEET publisher to distribute these papers in bookshops at low-cost). These mock papers are an accurate replica of the expected paper pattern to be followed for the May 2023 exam.

“Students were demanding practice questions which covered most of the lines from NCERT Class 11 and 12 books. With implementation of new pattern questions, they struggle to find Assertion-reason, Match the followings, picture labelling based and statement combination type MCQs questions. Now students will get complete clarity about the difficulty level of Section A and Section B.

These papers are prepared with a mindset which is used to teach lakhs of students who cross 650+ marks every year. We have produced top rankers due to our experience of teaching. This is a gift to all NEET aspirants from our side.”

Said Seep Pahuja (Unacademy Top Educator) and one of the author of this collaborative effort.

Total 20 Mock Papers in booklets format for NEET May 2023 practice

Here are some insightful points which are discussed in a press conference by these educators. See what they shared:

This year's NEET exam will be lengthy and students need to learn the time management to complete the 180 questions out 200 in 3 hours 20 minutes.

NTA adds 30% high difficulty level questions to make the 650-700 cut-off slightly high. Hence these mock papers become more relevant to cover those tricky questions and make yourself comfortable with the pattern.

become more relevant to cover those tricky questions and make yourself comfortable with the pattern. On an average students get around one minute to attempt each question including theory and calculation. But with this pattern now students have to do a high difficulty level of questions in less than a minute to complete the exam on time.

Difficulty level of both the sections will be the same, so divide time for each section properly.

In the subject there is a choice to attempt 10 questions out of 15. These choices are given to cover questions of deleted portions of CBSE board, as other boards did not remove those portions in Class 11/12. Take advantage of this and prepare from the complete syllabus.

OMR sheets are given for practice to avoid silly mistakes during the marking of answers in the actual exam.

Educart (most reputed publisher in NEET and CUET category) has collaborated with Garima Goel and Seep Pahuja to provide these 20 paper booklets with OMR sheets to students to give them the exact exam-like feel.

“Quality and level of accuracy of these mock papers is mind-blowing and closest to the Official paper, experts of their respective subjects are included in making these papers. This is why it also stimulates the real exam experience.”

said Garima Goel (NEET Biology Guru who is also an author for these papers and has been producing top rankers for 5 years.

Link to these NEET UG Mock Papers for May 2023 (in case anyone missed)

Hope this update helps all the NEET aspirants and they clear the exam with flying colours.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.

