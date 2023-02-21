Extraordinary Flights Within the ‘Precision’ World

OnlineMI By

When Amado Tools was awarded the National DRDO Award for the indigenisation and production of Servo Valve in 2018 by then Defence Minister, NirmalaSeetharaman, the company with its humble beginnings in 1980 in Kottayam, Kerala, had pulled off a significant victory. Currently based out of Bengaluru, Amado is at the forefront of manufacturing precision machined components for Indian and global Aerospace & Defence companies.

Deepak Sebastian is passionate about the manufacturing of precision engineered components and bullish about the emergence of the aviation industry in India. The CEO of Amado Tools, a company that manufactures high-quality precision components & assemblies for Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Defence, Automotive and Healthcare industries and launch vehicles, is glad with the recognition the company has received. He emphasises that this is the result of having the right team on board and working on exciting projects with passionate engineers to push the envelope of innovation, to realise the dream of ‘Make in India’.

Today, Amado Tools offers a range of precision components & assemblies which includes:

■ Servo Valves

■ Actuators

■ Inertial guidance assemblies such as accelerometers & gyros

■ Fasteners

■ Precision Aerospace components

■ Indigenisation of imported assemblies

The Beginning - A Journey Towards Precision

The journey began in 1980 in Kottayam at the Ettumanoor Industrial Estate under the name of Jojo Industries. Started by Deepak’s father, Sebastian Joseph, a Mechanical Engineer from Trivandrum Engineering College. A veteran with work experience in Railway Design and Research Organisation, Shimla, and Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), Ranchi, Sebastian Joseph started Jojo Industries with an aim of achieving engineering excellence and meeting the requirements of customers for precision components.

Deepak and his younger brother, Jeev P. Sebastian, joined the company in the early 1990s. Subsequently renamed Amado Tools, the company began to grow in terms of capability. Deepak envisioned enrolling India’s premier space research organisation ISRO. Incidentally, during one of ISRO’s trials, a product from a vendor failed and a replacement from Deepak’s company was used. This was found to be successful which gave ISRO the confidence to engage with Amado Tools.

Towards Greener Pastures

Over time, the company established its reputation with ISRO and Deepak contemplated expansion even as they were considering relocating to Chennai or Coimbatore. Bengaluru was the destination of choice, considering its weather and the fact that it was a hub of aerospace innovation being led by the likes of DRDO, ISRO, and HAL among other companies.

WHEN SMALL IS BIGGER

Amado Tools started building relationships with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and DRDO. Amado also developed the Solenoid Valve for DRDO which has precise machining requirements and was a crucial tool for their missile programme. “We developed it and the trials convinced the organisation, which further boosted our confidence,” Says Deepak.

Amado’s big break came due to circumstances that followed Pokhran-II. Certain Western countries at that time, imposed an embargo on the supply of all critical parts to Indian aerospace industries. One of the crucial components was the Servo Valve, essential for precise movement and controlled flight of an aircraft. Only 2-3 countries in the world possessed the know-how and this had to be developed indigenously.

Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, the then Defence Secretary made it a priority task for the DRDO to develop the valve. Many large and small players were involved in this effort including Amado Tools. Led by Deepak, the team at Amado Tools toiled hard day and night. They were in the race to develop the component against companies many times their size and better equipped in terms of resources and manpower.

“We constantly interacted with the laboratory in Hyderabad and its scientists. After a lot of trial and error, in about 30 months, we succeeded in meeting all parameters. That was a huge achievement for us,” says Deepak and adds that the scientists at the government-owned laboratory worked even on weekends. “We were inspired by their dedication and our continuous interaction helped in finally achieving the colossal feat, he says.

Once the desired tolerance and accuracy for the Servo Valve were achieved, the Government of India decided to create an exclusive facility for the manufacturing of these valves. Rs. 50 crore was invested to establish a temperature-controlled facility with two clean rooms & world class machines. “For the first time, DRDO sanctioned a GOCO (Government-owned, Company Operated) model of operation. For the last 15 years, 46 employees of Amado Tools have been managing the facility and it has become a role model in GOCO mode,” Deepak notes.

Among the company’s other significant achievements are the indigenisation of the Pop Out Indicator, Fuel Filler Cap, Ejection Spring, and a few other critical components for the Advanced Light Helicopter developed by HAL. These parts have received Type Approval from CEMILAC.

Today, Amado Tools has created the right eco-system for Indian & International Companies to outsource their precision machined components & assemblies with confidence.

“Our customers benefit from our long experience & expertise to design, develop, manufacture, test, deliver on time with reliable after sales support,” says Deepak.

He strongly believes in the diverse Indian Manufacturing capability. Deepak envisions a very bright future where International Aerospace & Defence companies seek to partner with Indian companies in manufacturing some of their critical products.

Amado Tools is well placed to contribute to this ‘Make in India for the World’ growth story.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.

