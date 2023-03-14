Rs 10 lakh grant, mentorship announced at G20 DIA held at Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council

OnlineMI By

M Parvez Alam, CEO and Director of the incubation council speaks about how students can benefit from the grant announced

After a successful National Roadshow of G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20 DIA) held at Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council (CIIC), a unit of BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Technology (BSCAIST); M Parvez Alam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of CIIC talks about how student entrepreneurs can benefit from the Rs 10 lakh grant and mentorship which was announced at the event organised on March 11.

The Government of India under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched G20 GIA to ensure that start-ups receive the acceleration they are looking for, including the facilitation of cross-border market access and collaboration programmes. It was at this outreach programme that students were invited to submit their application for the grant.



In a conversation with M Parvez Alam, he tells us why this grant is perfect for students who are ready to take their entrepreneurship to the next level and how, CIIC will help them all the way through. He also opines on SVB collapse and the rise of cockroach start-ups.



There are several grants out there for start-ups. Tell us about how G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (GIA) is different and why students should take it up.



There are almost 30 sub-sectors under G20 and I am associated with DIA (Digital Innovation Alliance) and S20 (StartUps 20). Every ministry is coming up with different programmes and cuts across sectors. So DIA also cuts across sectors which support EdTech, AgriTech, Circular Economy and so on. There are six sectors which they have identified and then there are supporting start-ups which come up with the sectors. Initially, these start-ups are given a Rs 10 lakh fund followed by connecting them with one of the G20 countries.

Additionally, nine other countries are invited and when added to the 20 countries, there are a total of 29 countries who are going to attend the grand G20 show at Bengaluru on August 16 and 17 called G20-DIA Grand Summit. And the annual G20 Summit is scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi.



Why should students take this up?

From a macroeconomic point of view, we have reached almost 1.4 billion and we don't have many jobs to offer. When the Government of India started Startup India in 2015, there were only 450 start-ups and today, as per Startup India, we have reached over 92,000 start-ups and are growing. Looking at these last seven years, it shows that they are more takers. But why more takers? After students' education, there are no proper placement opportunities. And this opportunity of a start-up is more like alternate employment for anybody.



About 20 years back, if I was allowed to initiate a start-up when I was a student, I would have pursued it. But back then, their concepts of entrepreneurship, funding and start-ups weren't there. But now, in our incubation centre, we have 127 start-ups which have raised Rs 100 crore of funds in the last four years (both private and public). This means there are ample funding opportunities.



Here's what we do with student start-ups. We initially give Rs 50,000 as a fund for them so that they can come up with an idea. Once they have an idea and come up with a proof of concept, the Tamil Nadu government offers Innovation Voucher Programme (IVP) and Rs 2 lakh for final-year students to develop the proof of concept. Following this, they give Rs 5 lakh and under the TN government's programme TANSEED (Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Grant Fund), they are given Rs 10-15 lakh. From our centre, under a programme Startup India, we have already invested Rs 50 lakh from our incubation centre. Compared to previous years, these kinds of opportunities have multiplied. So according to me, while the placement is on one end, students must pursue these kinds of opportunities.



Over 200 start-ups were incubated at the centre since its inception and it has a cumulative value of Rs 800 crore. That's certainly a commendable milestone. Could you tell us about other milestones of the centre?



The impact created by CIIC includes:

- 127 start-ups incubated

- 44 graduated start-ups

- 91 partnerships

- 906 jobs created

- Rs 782.16 crore start-ups valuation

- Rs 82.58 crore sales turnover for Financial Year 2019-22

- 117 IPRs (69 patents: 8 granted, 37 published, 24 filed, 6 copyrights, 13 design, 29 TM)

- 64 University IPRs (Patent: 5 granted, 57 published, 2 filed, 2 filed copyrights)

- Rs 108.90 crore funds raised

- Won 94 awards



Can you tell us about two start-ups from the centre who are going to certainly make a splash in a year or two?



The top two start-ups from our centre which are stealing the thunder of Rs 400 crore out of Rs 800 crore are Wegot and Raptee. While Wegot is working on a smart water metre which is a water monitoring system, Raptee is working on an electric two-wheeler with a high-voltage battery system.



With Wegot, the input and output are monitored through the IoT (Internet of Things) process saved in the mobiles. This alerts the residents regarding any leakage in the building or house. If a tap is overflowing, this metre alerts the user. Realtors like DLF, Brigade Group and Prestige Constructions have invested in this company because they see that this is the future when it comes to the water management system in households, large commercial buildings or apartments.



You come from a solid corporate background yourself. Tell us about the importance of the industry-academia bond that enables an academic institution to make a student's experience more enriching. And how has CIIC strived for the same?



The government is so very clear. While they wanted the entrepreneurship centre to be set up in academia, they expect that it will not be run by an academician. So they introduced a new post, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), which was very new terminology for any academic institute. And they said that this entrepreneurship centre or incubation centre should run like a business itself.



The incubator centre received large grants which shows us that the government wants us to work like a company with a CEO who has business and entrepreneurial experience. So in this context, the promoters, who are also the visionaries of present universities and are industrialists with entrepreneurial backgrounds choose to hire a person with a similar background.



Earlier, I was the COO of UCAL Fuel Systems, an automobile and defence company which had a turnover of Rs 1000 crore. I was also Head of Corporate Marketing. So I bring all those best practices to the startups. So technologically, the startups are very good but they are all the 'eureka' type. They discover or find something and say, "Tomorrow, I want to start the start-up", and this will be the next rule of the world. But this requires execution. Over 10% of technology perhaps but the rest is execution. So that's the value we add and we have 23 hand-picked staff members. So this talented staff is what contributed to the success of the incubation centre.



What are your upcoming plans for starting any special programmes for student entrepreneurs?

We support four different categories of start-ups: Students, faculty, alumni and external or public. There are in-and-out programmes for student start-ups. We are already working on two programmes one is the life science sector and the other is Industry 4.0. While the Life Science sector includes Biotechnology, Healthcare, AgriTech, MedTech, Biopharma, Bioenergy, Bio-industry and so on; Industry 4.0 includes Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), cloud computing, cyber security, blockchain, big data, automation, robotics and so on.



A large number of start-ups are in the Life Sciences programmes. There are 66 start-ups in Life Science and 40 in Industry 4.0. Now, the upcoming and small vertical which has 12 start-ups is Smart and Clean Mobility. This includes electric vehicles; battery management; autonomous management systems; smart and non-fossil fuels; drone technology and so on. Additionally, we have two Centres of Excellence (CoE) — one for Life Sciences and one for Industry 4.0.



Life Sciences CoE is funded by the BIRAC the department of biotechnology forum. And we have collaborated with Intel for setting up the CoE for Industry 4.O. For this, there is an IoT Lab here at our centre. So, now we are going to work closely to create a CoE for Smart and Clean Mobility. For this NITI Aayog's Atal Incubation Center granted Rs 10 crore. With this CoE, we want to support 100 mobility start-ups in the next five years. We are going to collaborate with TANSAM (Tamil Nadu Smart and Advance Manufacturing) and TANCAM (Tamil Nadu Centre of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing) who are have state-of-the-art excellence in areas of automobile and advanced engineering.



So, as the core sectors or economic drivers of Tamil Nadu are these areas, BioTech and Agriculture, IT, Mobility and other fields, we are good when it comes to them. Our focus is to leverage the economic drivers of Tamil Nadu and contribute to the country's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and job creation for the state to achieve the 5 trillion economy vision.



Start-ups have been the buzzword for some time now. In your opinion, what are a few key elements that go into shaping a start-up?



The key success factors from the investors' point of view are:

1. Scalability: How fast one can grow the business. Earlier unicorns used to take 15 years to grow, but now it is five years

2. Passionate founder: The founders can make or break the whole start-up

3. Innovation: How fruitful the innovation's scalability can be



Should the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse give Indian start-ups new problems to worry about?

Silicon Valley has saturated. In my recent visit to the USA, they informed that there is a brain drain. People are visiting colleges to get ideas from young minds. While they have a lot of money, there is a dearth of ideas. With the demographic dividend, India is the best resource. We don't have money, that is our concern, and that is what every Silicon Valley Investor want to catch.



I see it as a positive opportunity for Indian start-ups because there is saturation and brain drain. According to me, I see this as all the Silicon Valley investors are looking to invest in Indian start-ups in the future.



The unicorn start-up mindset seems like the past now. Cockroach start-up is what people are talking about now. What is your opinion on the same?

During Corona, many start-ups drained while others pivoted. They updated quickly and were trying to show their profits and maintain their revenues. But there are scalable start-ups and sustainable start-ups. For example, we have two centres. One in Tamil Nadu and the other in Madurai. Madurai has Tier-II and Tier-III or MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). The difference between MSMEs and start-ups is that when it comes to MSMEs, they do business generation after generation with Rs 5 crore or Rs 10 crore. They can sustain with no innovation and they usually will not sell the company. They prefer taking a bank loan and they are unable to sell 1% of their equity shares.



To quote an example, in Madurai, there are small agriculture and aquaculture start-ups which sustain and lack innovation. So these are sustainable business entrepreneurs and we don't call them startups because they lack innovation and scalability. So, maybe I can equate sustainable start-ups with cockroach start-ups, which don't want to grow leaps and bounds for profits. On the other hand, scalable start-ups are willing to take risks and sell their company's equity shares.



Probably the cockroach start-ups must have evolved in the Corona period. But I don't see this evolving as a trend as this might be a temporary setback and I strongly believe there will be many unicorns in the future picture.

