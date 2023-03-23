Why is it Essential to Purchase Third-party Car Insurance

OnlineMI By

According to Section 146 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, if you own a motor vehicle, it is mandatory for you to own third-party (TP) insurance cover, also called ‘liability only’ or ‘act only’ cover. This is usually a part of the main car insurance, however, in addition to this, you can also get a separate comprehensive car insurance plan.

Several insurance companies also provide a personal accident cover along with their third-party car insurance policies . They also offer further coverage against collisions/accidents, and comprehensive covers along with certain enhancements like engine protection, accessories cover, zero depreciation coverages, and so on.

If you drive a car without any valid insurance cover plan, you may attract severe penalties under the prevailing laws. Besides, motor insurance is important not only because it is legal but also because it provides you with a sense of security about your finances if there is a case of any accident or damage to your car. Before understanding the importance of a third-party car insurance cover, let’s understand what it actually is.

Third-party Car Insurance Cover - Definition

A third-party insurance plan is a specific policy that provides you with protection against any kind of accidental or legal liability, damage to property or financial loss. This insurance policy also aids you if there is any case of injury or death of a third-party due to your insured vehicle.

Since it is mandatory to have a third-party car insurance in India as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is generally included in the main car insurance cover. However, if you buy a standalone third-party insurance policy, you can combine it with a comprehensive car insurance plan.This comprehensive plan provides personal accident cover for the driver, along with the coverage against your insured vehicle’s damage.

The probability of road accidents in India is high, hence, it is extremely important to protect your vehicle from financial and legal liabilities beforehand. Read on to know more about the benefits of third-party car insurance and why it is a must-have for you.

Benefits of Third-party Car Insurance Cover

Below mentioned are few of the benefits that third-party car insurance covers offer:

● Peace of Mind

Third-party car insurance covers give you a sense of security and a peace of mind if any catastrophic financially draining event takes place. This is so because the insurance providers will compensate for such damages. Hence, you can deal with the incident without having to worry about these expenses.

● Financial Assistance and Legal Protection

Third-party insurance plans will provide you with financial protection if there is a case of injury, disability, or death of the third party or damage to their property or vehicle. This policy protects your financial and legal liability in such a case.

● Easily Accessible

Being legally mandatory according to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, third-party insurance covers are easily available and can be purchased or renewed online as per your convenience.

● Cost-effective

The premiums at which you can purchase the third-party insurance cover plans are highly affordable and worth every penny.

Exclusions Under Third-party Car Insurance

There are a few exclusions under the third-party car insurance covers. It is important for you to keep a clear understanding of these exclusions so that you can make your claims judiciously. Below mentioned are few of the instances which are excluded from a third-party car insurance plan:

● If the accident was staged or performed deliberately, it will not be covered under this plan.

● If you were intoxicated with alcohol or drugs while driving the car, the damages caused to it will not be covered under this plan.

● If you were below the legal age, or do not have a licence while driving, the damages of the car will not be covered under this plan.

● If the insured car is stolen, it will not be covered under this insurance plan.

● If the insured car was being utilised for commercial purposes during the accident, the damages will not be covered under this plan.

● If the car insurance policy was expired at the time of accident, its damages will not be covered under this plan.

The importance of third-party insurance covers is now evident. Having one is mandatory in India. If you don’t have one already, you should definitely purchase one to save yourself from financial and legal burdens.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.

