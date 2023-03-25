6 Things You Might Not Know About Savings Bank Account

OnlineMI By

Most savings bank account holders use their accounts to maintain or access liquid funds. However savings bank accounts offer an abundance of benefits beyond simple deposit or withdrawal services. Discover all the advantages of savings accounts here.

1. Building an emergency fund

You never know when life might throw you a curveball, which is why it's so important to save for those rainy days. An emergency fund can be your safety net if the worst happens - whether that means losing your job or dealing with an unexpected medical expense. You can set one up in no time through your savings account and you'll be able to access your funds quickly via debit cards, mobile banking and Internet banking services. Start by saving small amounts every month until you've built up enough of a cushion to provide some financial security no matter what comes your way.

2. Achieving your financial goals

Throughout life, we are faced with various financial obligations and goals. These may include getting married, purchasing a house or car for ourselves or our children, taking an overseas vacation together as family - even something like donating to charity can be considered a goal. All of these require money which necessitates responsible saving over time in order to achieve them. To that end, it's important to open different savings accounts tailored specifically towards reaching each individual objective set out by you and begin investing wisely so that one day those dreams come true.

3. Earning interest on your savings

Putting money in a savings account, instead of letting it sit idle in the form of cash, helps you grow it through interest earnings. New-age banks like IDFC FIRST Bank offer a high rate of interest on savings accounts, which can go up to 6.75%. IDFC FIRST Bank credits the interest to your account monthly, while most other banks credit it quarterly. This allows you to maximize the potential of your money and earn more through monthly compounding.

4. Convenience and flexibility

You can access your savings account conveniently with multiple options - ATM, phone banking, mobile app, internet banking, or by physically visiting a branch. These options offer you ease of access and flexibility to carry out transactions. With a savings account, you can free yourself from the hassle of physical visits and long queues to pay EMIs and utility bills. You can also carry out your investment transactions with internet banking, as well as automate your SIP investments in mutual funds through the auto-pay facility.

5. Safety and security

Deposits up to Rs 5 lakh in a savings bank account are secured under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) in the event of a bank default. Furthermore, banks provide an added layer of protection with two-factor authentication processes. With instant access via various modes, any unauthorised/fraudulent transaction can be detected and reported immediately.

6. Avail offers on your debit card

With a savings account, you also get a debit card to carry out various transactions, such as cash withdrawals from ATMs and make purchases both online and offline. Various merchant establishments offer cashback and reward points for purchases made using debit cards. Such offers are especially popular during festive seasons, such as Diwali, thereby helping you increase savings.

There’s more!

A savings account with IDFC FIRST Bank comes with Zero-Fee Banking on all commonly used savings account services. No charges are levied on services such as money transfers through IMPS/RTGS/NEFT, ATM transactions, cash deposit/withdrawal at branches, SMS alerts, stop-payment requests, issue of demand draft and pay orders, issuance of interest certificates, balance certificates, duplicate passbooks/statements, photo attestation, address confirmation, etc.

To open a savings account with IDFC FIRST Bank, click here .

Disclaimer: *IDFC FIRST Bank offers Zero Fee Banking on Rs 10,000 Average Monthly Balance (AMB) Savings Account and higher account variants, subject to maintenance of AMB in the account.

These services are being offered free in good faith, and in case of abuse, the bank reserves the right to charge fees as per market norms. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.

