The Young Science Educator and Educart Author Who Has Inspired Millions Of Young Students

In times like these when the cost of good quality education and its resources is hitting the roof, Prashant Kirad, a young educator, has emerged as a big support system for lakhs of students preparing day and night for Board Exams, JEE, NEET Exams. Students from every small corner of India with big dreams in their eyes want to crack these exams and get into the Best Colleges of India.

Sadly, in 2023 itself an estimation of 24 students have died by suicide not being able to make it through these competitive exams. What provoked them to take such a step? Lack of motivation, Self guilt, Poor performance, Lack of a strong mindset and most importantly affordability are some major concerns of almost every other student these days.

Prashant Bhaiya, as students call him, has been trying to solve all these problems through his Youtube Channel ExpHub for 3 years now and has been able to successfully mentor and guide 10 lakh+ students to reach their goals.

Not much longer, he himself was like you all, but with his consistent hard work and self motivation, he was able to crack IIT-JEE in his very first attempt. He understands what all it takes to see yourself under the Topper heading of the newspaper and this is the reason he has launched a game changing book for CBSE Class 10 students preparing for boards called ‘ONE SHOT’ in collaboration with Educart, one of the leading publishing houses of the country.

This is the first time in India that an educator has collaborated with a publishing house with a motto of providing a question bank to students from every nook and corner of the country at the lowest cost possible so they won’t have to worry about purchasing expensive ed-tech courses and other high end question banks.

Students from all over India are thanking Prashant Bhaiya for giving them a gift like this which has saved tons of their time and money helping them score 95+ easily.

Along with inspiring millions of young minds through his motivational stories, powerful exam strategies and engaging science lectures for exams, he has made a very special place in the heart of every aspirant who then look back from world’s top MNC’s and still find their Prashant Bhaiya unchanged, preparing the best future doctors and engineers for free.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.

