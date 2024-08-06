‘Sanketh’ Movie Review: It's utterly terrifying - but in a way you can't quite put your finger on, which means you will never, ever shake it off.

The camera often lingers on unsettling imagery, making the audience feel as though they are part of Prithvi's disoriented mind.

In "Sanketh," director Jyotsna K Raj delivers a visually and emotionally striking film that delves into the psychological depths of its protagonist, Prithvi. A successful doctor, Prithvi is driven to the edge by his desperate desire for a child, a quest that leads him into dangerous and unconventional territories. The film stands out with its innovative camera movements and staging, creating an immersive atmosphere. Silence is used to heighten tension, while a haunting score lingers long after the film ends. "Sanketh" intertwines psychological horror with cultural and societal themes, resulting in a gripping narrative that keeps the audience on edge.

The film opens with an exploration of the societal constructs that prioritize procreation as a means of personal and social validation. The story begins two years into Prithvi's marriage with Prakriti, a non-practicing dentist who is content with her life as it is. Their relationship, however, is strained due to their inability to conceive a child despite various efforts, from medical treatments to traditional and spiritual remedies. The narrative portrays how societal norms can often supersede natural instincts, leading individuals to chase after goals that may not be entirely necessary for their happiness.