‘Sanketh’ Movie Review: It's utterly terrifying - but in a way you can't quite put your finger on, which means you will never, ever shake it off.
In "Sanketh," director Jyotsna K Raj delivers a visually and emotionally striking film that delves into the psychological depths of its protagonist, Prithvi. A successful doctor, Prithvi is driven to the edge by his desperate desire for a child, a quest that leads him into dangerous and unconventional territories. The film stands out with its innovative camera movements and staging, creating an immersive atmosphere. Silence is used to heighten tension, while a haunting score lingers long after the film ends. "Sanketh" intertwines psychological horror with cultural and societal themes, resulting in a gripping narrative that keeps the audience on edge.
The film opens with an exploration of the societal constructs that prioritize procreation as a means of personal and social validation. The story begins two years into Prithvi's marriage with Prakriti, a non-practicing dentist who is content with her life as it is. Their relationship, however, is strained due to their inability to conceive a child despite various efforts, from medical treatments to traditional and spiritual remedies. The narrative portrays how societal norms can often supersede natural instincts, leading individuals to chase after goals that may not be entirely necessary for their happiness.
Prithvi's desperation reaches a tipping point when he encounters Sanketh, a mysterious figure who suggests an elaborate ritual in a remote countryside known for its dark history and purported blessings. This turning point introduces a psychological and occult dimension to the film, blending the protagonist's internal turmoil with external, enigmatic forces. The narrative shifts from Prithvi's perspective to Prakriti's in the latter half, showcasing her resilience and determination in the face of escalating chaos.
While the film's haunting score effectively heightens the tension, the background music was too loud at times in the first half. This could have been more subtle to allow the emotional gravity of the scenes to stand out more clearly.
Performances by the lead actors are compelling, particularly in depicting the emotional and psychological strain of their characters. Prithvi's descent into obsession and Prakriti's struggle for survival are portrayed with nuance and intensity, drawing the audience into their journey.
The film's strength lies in its ability to maintain a sense of ambiguity, keeping the audience on edge as it intertwines psychological and supernatural elements. The portrayal of cultural and traditional influences adds depth to the story, making the characters' experiences both relatable and otherworldly. The cinematography captures the eerie and foreboding atmosphere of the countryside, enhancing the film's suspenseful tone.
The use of handheld shots and slow, creeping zooms creates a sense of unease and instability. Particularly chilling are the tracking shots through the ominous countryside, capturing the eerie and foreboding atmosphere. The camera often lingers on unsettling imagery, making the audience feel as though they are part of Prithvi's disoriented mind.
"Sanketh" is a captivating and eerie psychological thriller that delves into the depths of societal pressures and personal obsession. With strong performances, a compelling narrative, and an atmospheric setting, it is a film that will leave a lasting impression. Highly recommended for those who enjoy thought-provoking and suspenseful cinema.
