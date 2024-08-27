Motor insurance is designed to protect you from financial liabilities arising out of damages caused to third parties or your own vehicle during a mishap. While comprehensive car insurance safeguards against a wide range of instances, certain terms and conditions can reduce the claim amount due to depreciation. That is where the Return to Invoice (RTI) cover comes into play.

In this blog, we'll examine Return to Invoice cover, how it works, and the added value it can bring to your car insurance policy.

UndеrstandingRеturn to InvoicеCovеr

RTI in car insurance policies is a rider that will compensate you with the original purchase price of your vehicle in the event it gets stolen or suffers damage beyond repair. This advantage is significant as it eliminates devaluation deductions from your total claim amount.

Whеn you purchasе a comprеhеnsivе car insurancе policy, it covеrs various risks such as theft and damages from accidеnts and natural or man-made calamitiеs. Howеvеr, standard policiеs typically calculatеthе claim amount basеd on thеInsurеdDеclarеdValuе (IDV) of thе car. Thе IDV rеprеsеntsthеcurrеntmarkеtvaluе of thеvеhiclеaftеr accounting for dеprеciation.

Having an RTI cover allows you to receive the complete invoice amount of your car, including the ex-showroom price, registration fees, and road tax. This is especially beneficial in situations of complete loss, where the vehicle is either stolen and not found or damaged beyond repair.