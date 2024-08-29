How to Save Money on Travel Insurance Premiums?

Take advantage of discounts:

Before finalising a policy, browse for any available discounts that allow you to lower premium costs:

1. Loyalty Discounts

There are occasions when some of the providers will offer special pricing to clients who have previously used their services.

2. Group Discounts

If you are travelling with a group of people, especially those close to you, like friends or family, it could be cheaper per person to opt for a group international travel insurance policy.

3. Promotional Discounts

Check for early bird and last-minute discounts that coincide with the times of the year that people might travel, such as holidays.

It is also wise to note that cell phone discounts can be stacked, thereby allowing for higher overall savings.

4. Increase Your Deductible

The easiest way to acquire cheaper premiums is to increase the deductible. The deductible refers to the amount of money that the policyholder must spend on medical bills before insurance starts to cover the costs. This effectively means that by covering more of the initial costs in an emergency, you can drastically cut down your monthly premiums for your insurance package.

The only thing you should avoid is to set your deductible to an unreasonably high level. Some people get travel insurance, but if the deductible is too high, then it basically means that you have no insurance at all and that is a problem. The goal is to have a healthy balance of how much you cut the insurance premium and how little of the actual amount you want to pay for the deductible.



Buy it online

Most of the time, when you buy travel insurance online, you will save some costs like an agent's and get a better rate. Also, buying insurance directly from the insurer will help more than buying from travel websites. These websites might offer a standard policy where you might end up paying for coverage you do not need. Thus, check which policy you are buying and from where to save money on travel insurance.

6. Drop unnecessary coverages

It should also be noted that you should read through the included coverages in order to ensure that you are not receiving any unwanted features. For instance, a standard international travel insurance policy might have coverage that you do not need due to the nature of the trip. If your hotels and flights are completely refundable, taking coverage for the same might not be needed. Your travel insurance policy coverage must be logical, and you must ensure that you are neither underinsured nor overinsured.

7. Secure insurance early

However, it has been observed that the rates vary from time to time, where, in most cases, the earlier you secure your travel insurance, the higher the chances of acquiring a lower rate. In the end, it is centralised to show that as travellers near their travel date, the rates rise, and the probability of cancellations also rises.

The highest premium reduction is achievable when the policy is bought within 1-2 weeks of the initial trip deposits. This contributes to keeping the rates as low as possible for given levels.

8. Manage trip costs

Premiums are partially calculated on total non-refundable trip-related expenses; therefore, minimising these expenses will lower your premium. It is recommended to book your flights and hotel accommodations with refund capability as it minimises your insurance-covered spending. If on the other hand cost is a factor, also consider reducing the duration of the trips in order to reduce the total costs incurred.

Select more expensive yet reasonable deductibles if you wish to pay less for your health insurance premium.

9. Safeguard the long-haul

Obviously, for heavy travellers, purchasing either annual or long-stay-specific travel insurance can provide more value than purchasing a number of single-trip policies. These plans cover you globally for a year or a specific duration chosen; they average costs across various trips. Thus, despite the fact that single trips might not necessarily need to be insured, you are getting the overall value of the insurance.

10. Go short and sweet

For those who travel once or twice a year, and for trips that are not extremely adventurous, then travel insurance may not make much sense in all circumstances. It is crucial to determine the cost of premiums for short and business trips, which have less risk in international travel. Choosing a plan as per the destination is always the ideal thing to do as for some trips a basic insurance plan with limited coverage might be beneficial.