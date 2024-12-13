Rewards and discounts: Unlocking the full potential of your FIRST SWYP EMI credit card

Rewards programs and discounts can significantly enhance your shopping experience, making every purchase more valuable. The IDFC FIRST Bank FIRST SWYP Credit Card is designed to do just that, offering a range of rewards, discounts, and exclusive merchant offers. As the perfect EMI card, it allows you to convert purchases into easy monthly payments with a flat monthlyconversion fee and no interest charges. With its unique rewards program and diverse discounts, the SWYP Credit Card takes your shopping and financial management to the next level.
Understanding the FIRST SWYP Credit Card
The IDFC FIRST SWYP Credit Card is an all-in-one financial tool that brings flexibility, rewards, and savings to your everyday transactions. Whether it’s converting a large purchase into manageable EMIs or unlocking rewards on your first few transactions, this credit card is designed to give you more value for your spending.
The FIRST SWYP Credit Card makes high-value purchases affordable with a convenient EMI facility. With no interest charges and a fixed monthly conversion fee, it is one of the best EMI credit cards available today. Moreover, it offers a rewarding experience with points and discounts that ensure you make the most out of every transaction.
Reward program and discounts on the FIRST SWYP Credit Card
The rewards and discount structure of the FIRST SWYP Credit Card offers several benefits right from the start:
Welcome bonus: Earn 1,000 reward pointsworth ₹250 on your first successful EMI transaction within 30 days of receiving the card.
Bonus points: Get 2,000 reward pointsworth ₹500 when you spend ₹5,000 or more within the first 30 days of card issuance.
Exclusive memberships: Enjoy a complimentary 1-Year Lenskart Gold Membership worth ₹600 when you pay the joining or subscription fee.
Travel discounts: Receive discount coupons worth ₹2,100 from EaseMyTrip on payment of the joining fee.
Refer and earn: Earn exclusive rewards on referring SWYP credit card among your peers. Get subscription fee waived of on first referral and receive 4000 reward points on referring 3 individuals. Enjoy cashback of ₹2,500 on referring 9 friends and a lot more on every successful referral.
Other benefits
Beyond rewards points and travel discounts, the FIRST SWYP Credit Card comes with a range of other benefits:
Food delivery discounts: Get 20% off of up to ₹80 on your Dominos orders above ₹299 (valid twice a month) and 10% off up to ₹100 on Zomato orders above ₹299 (valid twice a month).
Retail discounts: Receive a 10% instant discount of up to ₹100 on purchases over ₹999, once a month, at TATA CLIQ. Additionally, enjoy a 20% instant discount of up to ₹270 on orders above ₹1250 at Sugar Cosmetics (valid once online and once offline).
Fuel savings: Avail of a 1% fuel surcharge waiver, up to ₹200 per month.
Railway lounge access: Enjoy 4 complimentary railway lounge accesses per quarter, making your travel more comfortable.
Movie discounts: Get a 25% discount on movie tickets worth ₹100 for an enhanced entertainment experience.
Roadside assistance: Benefit from complimentary roadside assistance up to 4 times a year worth ₹1,399, ensuring you’re covered during travel emergencies.
Additional merchant Offers: Unlock over 300+ merchant offers all year long across various categories, giving you savings throughout the year.
Conclusion
The IDFC FIRST SWYP Credit Card is a powerful tool that combines the convenience of EMI payments with an impressive range of rewards and discounts. Whether you are looking for savings on travel, entertainment, or daily expenses, the FIRST SWYP Credit Card has you covered. With its comprehensive benefits, it unlocks the full potential of your spending, making it a valuable addition to your financial toolkit.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.