ACME Group's AFPL Unveils 300 Cr INR "Connect Fund" Project to Revolutionize AVGC Sector

Driving Innovation and Growth in AVGC

The AVGC sector, currently valued at $4 billion and projected to reach $12 billion by 2030, is witnessing exponential growth. The Connect Fund, the first of its kind in India, is strategically designed to bridge the significant funding gap for early-stage AVGC ventures. By providing crucial growth capital and strategic expertise, the fund aims to nurture high-potential AVGC companies, positioning India as a global hub for creativity and technological innovation.

Ramon Talwwar, MD & CEO of ACME Group, emphasized the transformative potential of the Connect Fund, stating, "Our CAT II AIF is not just a financial vehicle; it is a catalyst for innovation in the AVGC sector." Co-founder of Connect Abhinav Shukla added, "The Connect Fund will empower businesses with the capital and strategic guidance needed to drive substantial growth and redefine industry standards."