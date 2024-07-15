Why Should You Buy Health Insurance for Your Parents

Benefits of Health Insurance for the Elderly

The advantages of a healthcare plan catering to the needs of the elderly are listed below.

1. Coverage for pre-existing health conditions: A health insurance policy for senior citizens provides coverage for pre-existing ailments after a certain waiting period. This is particularly vital for individuals with chronic illnesses that necessitate ongoing treatment and medication.

2. Critical illness coverage: Some policies include coverage for critical illnesses, offering a lump sum payout if the insured person is diagnosed with a specified condition like cancer, stroke or heart attack. This payout can be utilised for treatment, recovery expenses, or even daily living costs during recovery.

3. Value-added services: These health insurance services have become increasingly popular. Benefits like teleconsultations, complimentary health check-ups, health monitoring services, etc. can help in maintaining your parents’ well-being.

4. No-claim bonus: Incentives such as the No-Claim Bonus (NCB) enhance the appeal of health insurance schemes. As per this benefit, when a claim is not made in a policy year, the insurance company increases the coverage amount (sum insured) at no additional cost or offers a discount on the premium as a way to appreciate customers for maintaining good health.

5. Cashless treatment: Some policies offer cashless hospitalisation, where the insurer directly settles the bills with the healthcare establishment; this helps policyholders avoid out-of-pocket expenses.

6. Tax savings: Buying health insurance for your parents can also bring tax benefits under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. You can claim deductions on premiums paid for your parents’ health insurance up to ₹25,000 annually if they are under 60 years old and ₹50,000 if they are 60 years old or above. This can lower your tax liabilities and offer financial relief.