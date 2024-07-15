Why Should You Buy Health Insurance for Your Parents

As our parents grow older, their healthcare needs often increase, leading to increased medical costs. Health insurance designed for elderly people can offer much-needed assistance and ensure they receive necessary medical care without burdening the family financially.
This article explores the various reasons why buying a health insurance for your parents is a must, and the key factors to consider before buying the same.
The following pointers tell you why you need to invest in a healthcare plan for your parents.
1. Escalating healthcare expenses: The costs associated with medical treatments continue to increase, particularly when it comes to addressing age-related ailments. Senior citizens are more susceptible to conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease that call for medical attention and costly therapies. Health insurance serves as a means to manage these expenses, ensuring your parents can access medical care without jeopardising their financial stability.
2. Insufficient insurance protection: There may be instances where your employer-sponsored policy or your parent’s corporate insurance fails to cover all aspects of healthcare and treatment. Therefore, obtaining a health insurance coverage for them proves beneficial in safeguarding their well-being and supplementing existing financial coverage.
Extensive coverage: Senior citizen health insurance plans typically offer coverage for medical costs, such as hospital stays, surgeries, ambulance fees, and even outpatient (OPD) treatments. This comprehensive protection ensures that your loved ones are safeguarded in case of emergencies, ensuring peace of mind for all.
The advantages of a healthcare plan catering to the needs of the elderly are listed below.
1. Coverage for pre-existing health conditions: A health insurance policy for senior citizens provides coverage for pre-existing ailments after a certain waiting period. This is particularly vital for individuals with chronic illnesses that necessitate ongoing treatment and medication.
2. Critical illness coverage: Some policies include coverage for critical illnesses, offering a lump sum payout if the insured person is diagnosed with a specified condition like cancer, stroke or heart attack. This payout can be utilised for treatment, recovery expenses, or even daily living costs during recovery.
3. Value-added services: These health insurance services have become increasingly popular. Benefits like teleconsultations, complimentary health check-ups, health monitoring services, etc. can help in maintaining your parents’ well-being.
4. No-claim bonus: Incentives such as the No-Claim Bonus (NCB) enhance the appeal of health insurance schemes. As per this benefit, when a claim is not made in a policy year, the insurance company increases the coverage amount (sum insured) at no additional cost or offers a discount on the premium as a way to appreciate customers for maintaining good health.
5. Cashless treatment: Some policies offer cashless hospitalisation, where the insurer directly settles the bills with the healthcare establishment; this helps policyholders avoid out-of-pocket expenses.
6. Tax savings: Buying health insurance for your parents can also bring tax benefits under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act. You can claim deductions on premiums paid for your parents’ health insurance up to ₹25,000 annually if they are under 60 years old and ₹50,000 if they are 60 years old or above. This can lower your tax liabilities and offer financial relief.
Here are a few of the factors to consider when purchasing health insurance for parents:
1. Evaluate their coverage needs based on their health condition and medical history. Look for policies offering comprehensive coverage for specific illnesses and treatments they may require.
2. Compare a variety of health insurance policies using online tools that consider coverage, premiums, network hospitals, and claim settlement ratios.
3. Take note of waiting periods specified in the insurance policies for existing conditions and specific treatments. Opt for policies with shorter waiting periods as they allow quick access to coverage for necessary treatments.
Look for health insurance plans that provide Domiciliary Care (home-based treatment). Many insurance policies include domiciliary care; this helps one avail of treatment at home when transporting the patient to a hospital is not feasible. This is especially beneficial for patients who may struggle with travel or prefer care at home.
Buying a health insurance policy for your parents is vital for their well-being and financial stability. With the right policy, you can ensure access to quality healthcare, manage increasing expenses, and enjoy tax rebates. By assessing coverage requirements, comparing policies, and seeking expert guidance, you can choose a comprehensive policy that takes care of your parents’ healthcare needs. This will give you peace of mind and enable your parents to age gracefully with financial support during times of need.