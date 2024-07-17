Hisense Launches Advanced 2024 new range of Mini LED, Google TV, QLED, and 4K smart TVs in India

New Delhi, 17th July 2024: Hisense, a leading consumer electronics and appliances brand, has unveiled its new lineup of Smart TVs for 2024. Raising the bar with the latest lineup, these products come with sophisticated designs to upgrade to a premium lifestyle. This collection includes the Q7N, U7N, U6N Pro, and E68N models, which feature state-of-the-art technologies such as Mini LED, Full Array Local Dimming, Quantum Dot color and Dolby Vision and Atmos to deliver stunning visuals, seamless action, and high-quality audio. With a diverse range of models and sizes, this lineup is designed to meet various individual preferences, ensuring every viewer has an option. Hisense is No. 2 in global TV shipments and holds the top spot for 100-inch TVs worldwide, which has solidified its position as a game-changer in the premium television market.

"At Hisense, we're driven by innovation that empowers every user," said Mr. Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India. "Our new 2024 TV range goes beyond traditional benchmarks, integrating user-centric features and AI for a truly immersive experience. This lineup signifies our commitment to democratizing premium technology and transforming home entertainment."

Hisense Q7N and U7N

The Hisense Q7N and U7N are breakthroughs in TV technology, introducing ultra-premium features that create a captivating environment for big-screen entertainment. These models deliver a lifelike viewing experience with an ultra-slim bezel-less design.

The Q7N features QLED technology and IMAX certification*, bringing cinema-quality pictures and sound to the home. It also uses the easy, fast, and secure VIDAA operating system. The Q7N is available in 55, 65, 85, and 100* inches, ideal for those seeking a larger-than-life viewing experience.

The U7N utilizes Mini LED technology for precise lighting control, offering a vibrant visual experience. It includes Quantum Dot color technology, full array local dimming, and 1200+ nits brightness. Available in 55 and 65 inches.

Both models come with the VIDAA operating system, featuring enhanced AI, a convenient interface, and universal search functionality, providing a smart and convenient viewing experience. The premium voice remote and subwoofers enhance every scene with impactful sound.