What is Comprehensive Car Insurance? How Does it Work?

If you wish to drive in India, securing an insurance for your vehicle is essential. According to the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, it is mandatory to arm your vehicle with a third party liability insurance. This type of insurance covers damage caused to a third-party or his property. However, during the accident, if your vehicle gets damaged or you suffer an injury, a third party liability insurance won’t cover the same. This is where a comprehensive insurance or package car insurance policy comes into the picture.

Read on to understand the basics of a comprehensive car insurance and how it works.

What is Comprehensive Car Insurance?

As the name suggests, this type of car insurance offers comprehensive coverage in case of an unfortunate event or accident related to the vehicle. What does comprehensive mean? It means the insurance will provide financial coverage for third party liability as well as own damage in case you encounter an unfortunate incident, resulting in damage or loss. This includes damage caused by accidents, fire, natural calamities, and human-caused disasters.

The premium for car insurance has two components:

1. Third-party liability coverage

2. Own damage cover

The IRDAI decides the premium for the third party liability coverage. It is based on the vehicle’s displacement size and remains the same for all models with the same cubic capacity.

The amount you pay towards your own damage portion relies on your car’s model, registration date, place of registration, and additional accessories.

What Does Comprehensive Car Insurance Cover?

Here is a detailed explanation of what a comprehensive insurance covers.

● Third-party Coverage

You may be a skilled driver, but suppose one day, a pedestrian suddenly jumps in front of your car, while you are driving on the highway. Despite your efforts to hit the breaks on time, your car collides with the pedestrian, causing major injuries. The treatment costs amount to around ₹2.5 lakhs. In this scenario, the third-party coverage will pay the entire bill.

The policy will also offer cover the expenses if the injured person’s family members file a lawsuit against you. Additionally, if there’s any damage caused to the third party’s property, that too will be compensated for by your policy.

● Personal Accident Coverage

Let’s understand this also with an example. Suppose you are driving and another motorist hits your car or loses control, resulting in a major collision that damages your vehicle or causes physical injury to you. The personal accident portion of your coverage will handle the medical bills. Basically, the personal accident coverage protects you against the risk of physical disability or death due to an accident.

● Theft

Suppose you are in a hurry, and you park your four-wheeler in an open area. Once you return, you notice that the car is missing. If you have a comprehensive car insurance, the insurer will cover you by paying out the insured declared value (IDV) of your car in case of a theft. That means the settlement amount, at maximum, can be the invoice value minus depreciation.

In insurance, the depreciation rate is decided by the IRDAI. At present, the rates are as follows: