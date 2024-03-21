Tata Tiago EV vs Hyundai Exter EV: Which Car Will Win India's Heart and Wallets?

India's electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years. Several major auto manufacturers are lining up new EV launches to capitalise on this rising demand. Tata Motors recently launched the Tiago EV, India's most affordable electric car. Hyundai, too, is gearing up to drive in the Hyundai Exter EV, its first electric SUV for the Indian market.
With these two promising EVs entering the fray, customers now have more options. But which one will better align with Indian customer needs and emerge as a top seller? Let's analyse the Tiago EV and Exter to determine which car might win India's hearts and wallets.
The Tiago EV is based on Tata's popular Tiago hatchback, a consistent best-seller in its segment. This gives it certain advantages of a strong brand and proven design. In its electric form, the Tiago EV has a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 74 bhp and 170 Nm torque. Tata claims a certified ARAI range of 250 km on a single charge. The lithium-ion battery can fast charge from 0-80% in just 60 minutes using a DC fast charger. In terms of features, the Tiago EV comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard, connected car technology, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Hyundai targets the coveted SUV body type that has become hugely popular in India. The Hyundai Exter EV will be an electric version of the conventional Exter, which is currently under development. It is expected to have a powerful electric motor producing over 130 bhp and 350 Nm torque. The large lithium-ion battery will provide a good driving range of over 450 km on a single charge. Fast charging capability will allow charging up from 10-80% in 30 minutes.
Some key features of the Exter EV may include LED headlamps, an electric sunroof, a Bose premium sound system, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and BlueLink-connected vehicle technology. On the outside, it will have an SUV-inspired tough yet swoopy design to appeal to young and aspirational buyers.
While the Tiago EV retains its hatchback design, the electric Exter will showcase an edgy SUV silhouette currently in vogue. Both have varied appeal - the Tiago for practicality and the Exter for a more premium look and feel.
The Exter promises over 30% more range than the Tiago EV due to its larger battery pack. However, the Tiago's 250 km range is sufficient for most daily usage. The Exter is quicker, too, with more power on tap, but both should offer spirited performance.
Both new products will come loaded with modern features and BlueLink telematics. The Exter may advance with promised luxury additions like the Bose system and electric sunroof. But the Tiago is no slouch either on features for its price point.
The Tata Tiago EV price on road starts at ₹9.90 lakh, making it a great value. The Exter will surely be more premiumly priced but still competitive against rivals. The Tiago, therefore, has a stronger value proposition as an affordable family electric car.
Both EVs have the advantage of zero tailpipe emissions, which is a big positive for the environment. Their electricity consumption will depend on charging sources but remain better than that of equivalent gasoline cars over the long run in terms of sustainability.
For the average urban Indian family, the Tiago EV is the safest bet as the most affordable long-range EV. It addresses key barriers of high prices and anxiety over range. The Exter will surely attract those wanting an electric SUV for style quotient. But most will find the Tiago does the job equally well and saves them considerable money for the similar usability. Its substantial brand equity further boosts it as a sensible electric option. So, for winning the maximum number of hearts and wallets early on, the Tata Tiago EV is better positioned.
The Tiago EV versus Exter EV comparison reveals that both EVs offer attractive propositions in their rights to prospective Indian buyers. But Tata has taken an edge by launching the Tiago EV first at disruptively low prices, solving two major adoption hurdles in one stroke. Its strong brand and value pricing give it an initial advantage in capturing the early EV market and driving volumes up. The Exter will certainly draw SUV fans, but the Tiago EV seems set to lead the EV adoption charge and take the larger pie as more Indians embrace electric mobility in their daily lives. With more competitive and affordable EVs, the future of electric transport in India is accelerating rapidly.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.