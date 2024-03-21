Tata Tiago EV vs Hyundai Exter EV: Which Car Will Win India's Heart and Wallets?

Comparison between Tiago EV vs Exter EV

1. Design and Aesthetics

While the Tiago EV retains its hatchback design, the electric Exter will showcase an edgy SUV silhouette currently in vogue. Both have varied appeal - the Tiago for practicality and the Exter for a more premium look and feel.

2. Performance and Range

The Exter promises over 30% more range than the Tiago EV due to its larger battery pack. However, the Tiago's 250 km range is sufficient for most daily usage. The Exter is quicker, too, with more power on tap, but both should offer spirited performance.

3. Features and Technology

Both new products will come loaded with modern features and BlueLink telematics. The Exter may advance with promised luxury additions like the Bose system and electric sunroof. But the Tiago is no slouch either on features for its price point.

4. Pricing and Value Proposition

The Tata Tiago EV price on road starts at ₹9.90 lakh, making it a great value. The Exter will surely be more premiumly priced but still competitive against rivals. The Tiago, therefore, has a stronger value proposition as an affordable family electric car.

5. Sustainability and Environmental Impact

Both EVs have the advantage of zero tailpipe emissions, which is a big positive for the environment. Their electricity consumption will depend on charging sources but remain better than that of equivalent gasoline cars over the long run in terms of sustainability.