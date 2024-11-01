Sandeep Bakhshi: We will remain focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet

Mumbai: ICICI Bank, one of the leading private lenders, demonstrated a strong year-on-year growth, registering a-record quarterly standalone profit surge 14.5% reaching ₹11,746 crore in the quarter ended September, 2024. The net interest income experienced a notable 9.5% increase, reaching ₹20,048 crore during the period. The capital position of the bank continued to be strong with a CET-1 ratio of 15.96% and a total capital adequacy ratio of 16.66% as on September 30, 2024. The bank’s cost to income ratio is at 38.6% which is the best in last seven quarters showing optimal operating efficiency.

Sandeep Bakhshi, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank said, “We are laying strong emphasis on strengthening our operational resilience for seamless delivery of services to customers. We will remain focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet with prudent provisioning and healthy levels of capital.”

In Q2 FY25, ICICI Bank maintained a positive trajectory in managing its asset quality. The gross NPA ratio was 1.97% as of September 2024, compared to 2.48% as of September 2023. This was the best asset quality performance by the bank in the last 10 years. Notably, the net NPA ratio also slipped to a mark of 0.42% in this quarter compared to 0.43% in the previous quarter, showcasing the bank's robust risk management measures.

Excluding NPAs, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers declined to 0.2% of total advances at September 30, 2024. The provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs was 78.5% at September 30, 2024. Annualised slippages ratio is at a 15 quarter low to 1.59% reduced from 1.93% in the previous quarter, this indicates a very healthy asset quality trend.

Credit Growth:

In terms of loan growth, the bank's overall loan portfolio grew by 15% year-on-year to ₹12,772 crore in Q2 FY25. The retail loan portfolio, which constitutes 53% of the total loan portfolio, grew by 14.2% year-on-year. The biggest share of retail loans is held by mortgage loans with 60.4% with an average ticket size of ₹36 lakh. The vehicle loan which is 13.6% of the retail portfolio disbursed by the bank, comprises 87% new vehicle loans and 13% old vehicle loans. The personal loan portfolio grew by 17.7%, and the credit card portfolio grew by 8% year-on-year.