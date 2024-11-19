Hyderabadi girl mountaineer invited for her third TedX speech

At just 16 years old, Hasvi Muriki is a trailblazer whose achievements speak volumes about her courage, resilience, and commitment to making a difference. From summiting some of the world’s highest peaks to delivering compelling TEDx talks, Hasvi continues to inspire youth globally with her story of perseverance and leadership.
TEDx Talks:
In the past year, Hasvi has delivered three impactful TEDx talks that have resonated with thousands. Her talks highlight not just her record-setting mountaineering feats but also the lessons of leadership, self-motivation, and the importance of shattering gender stereotypes. As a young woman who has conquered summits traditionally dominated by men, she uses her platform to advocate for youth empowerment and to show that determination knows no bounds.
In these talks, Hasvi has captivated audiences with stories of scaling peaks, facing treacherous weather, and overcoming personal challenges. She shares how these experiences have shaped her character, made her a stronger advocate for women, and deepened her mission to inspire young people everywhere. The response to her TEDx talks underscores her ability to connect with people of all ages, motivating them to pursue their passions relentlessly.
Upcoming Expeditions and New World Records- Hasvi’s upcoming expedition in January 2025 will be a monumental one. She will be climbing Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, and the highest volcanic mountain in the world. Achieving these summits will make her the youngest to do so, marking her 5th world record. These climbs are not just personal victories; they are symbolic of her broader mission to uplift women and promote awareness of global water and environmental issues. Each step she takes on these treacherous terrains represents a stride toward empowering young women and advocating for sustainability.
International and National Records in Mountaineering- Hasvi is no stranger to record-breaking feats. She holds four world records, including being the youngest girl to climb Island Peak (20,305 ft) in 2023 and summiting both the East and West peaks of Mt. Elbrus within 24 hours, the highest mountain in Europe. Her national records are equally impressive, such as being the youngest person to scale UT
Kangri on her second attempt despite facing life-threatening conditions during her first.
Her achievements have set new standards for what young mountaineers can accomplish.
Prestigious Selections and Speaking Engagements-- Hasvi’s impact extends beyond the mountains to prestigious platforms. She was selected for the IIM Ranchi Changemakers Program, a highly regarded event that identifies and mentors exceptional youth leaders. This selection adds to her accolades as a young changemaker influencing positive societal transformations.
Additionally, Hasvi will soon make history at *SRM University, AP, where she will be the youngest speaker ever to address over 1,000 delegates from various fields. Her speech will focus on her journey of breaking boundaries and the lessons she’s learned about resilience, leadership, and the power of youth to drive change.
Academic Background and Ambitions--
Hasvi is currently a student at Excellencia Junior College, Shamirpet. Her academic journey reflects her passion for growth and learning. With impressive results, including 81% in her 10th grade, 89.9% in 11th grade, and 95% in her 12th mid-terms, she has consistently excelled in her studies. She is also an enthusiastic participant in Model United Nations, a testament to her deep interest in global issues and law.
