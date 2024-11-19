Hyderabadi girl mountaineer invited for her third TedX speech

TEDx Talks:

In the past year, Hasvi has delivered three impactful TEDx talks that have resonated with thousands. Her talks highlight not just her record-setting mountaineering feats but also the lessons of leadership, self-motivation, and the importance of shattering gender stereotypes. As a young woman who has conquered summits traditionally dominated by men, she uses her platform to advocate for youth empowerment and to show that determination knows no bounds.

In these talks, Hasvi has captivated audiences with stories of scaling peaks, facing treacherous weather, and overcoming personal challenges. She shares how these experiences have shaped her character, made her a stronger advocate for women, and deepened her mission to inspire young people everywhere. The response to her TEDx talks underscores her ability to connect with people of all ages, motivating them to pursue their passions relentlessly.