What Is ULIP? How Does It Work?

ULIP finds a mention quite often when discussing insurance or investment. ULIPs are one of the few options bringinginvestment and life insurance together to address several needs with a single plan.

What is a ULIP?

Imagine that the premium you pay into a single plan was to fulfil your life insurance as well as investment needs, based on the one that were to come up first. Furthermore, all this was offered without you managing your investment or having to make hasty decisions in this regard.

All this, and more, is offered by ULIPs.

Short for “Unit-linked Insurance Plans”, ULIPs are life insurance plans with an investment aspect to them. The policyholder can expect a market-linked maturity return if the life assured were to survive the policy duration. On the other hand, if anything unfortunate were to happen, the nominee can claim a death benefit to ensure a secure future for themselves.