The 10 Best Standing Desks in India:

The hidden dangers of sitting too much are real. That’s why standing desks are more than just a trend—they’re a necessity. They improve posture, boost energy, and increase focus. To help you choose wisely, we've curated a list of the top 10 standing desks in India, including models like ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company, that move with you.

1. ErgoSmart Adjustable Desk by The Sleep Company

The ErgoSmart Adjustable Desk offers dual motor movement with a sleek design,It moves with you as you can preset four height settings for smooth, high-end functionality.

Price : ₹22,999

Design : Minimalist with rounded edges

Frame : High-grade steel with motorised height adjustment

Features : Digital control panel, memory presets, dual stage electric mortar

Weight Capacity: 60 kgs

Pros:

Moves with your movement- Height adjustable

4 different heights in programmable memory

Cons:

Only two colours available

The ErgoSmart adjustable by The Sleep Company is perfect for those seeking luxury and advanced features in a standing desk which moves with you.

2. Green Soul’s Surface Lite Standing Desk

Surface lite is a smart electric desk with a compact design for all your needs and can be adjusted to your desired height.

Price : ₹25,999

Frame : Powder-coated metal with wooden top

Features : Adjustable feet, manual crank

Weight Capacity: 80 kg

Pros:

Durable build with a simple design

Adjustable height suitable for most users

Cons:

Not suitable under direct sunlight, heat, and water

More expensive than counterparts with feature parity

The Green soul ‘Surface’ standing desk is ideal for users looking essential functionality.

3. Jin Office Solutions’ Single Motor Height Adjustable Desk

Jin Office offers a motorised standing desk, it boasts a single motor with features like memory presets and a digital control panel.

Price : ₹26,990

Frame : Steel frame with wooden accents

Features : Digital controller, memory settings, cable tray

Weight Capacity: unavailable

Pros:

Memory presets for customizable height settings

Industrial design fits well with modern home offices

Cons:

Higher price for a single motor design

Motor noise may be noticeable in quiet environments

The Jin Office desk provides an effective standing desk but might not be as powerful as other options in this rice bracket.

4. Rellon’s Ergonomic Desk

Rellon’s Ergonomic Desk offers a basic but functional solution with height adjustability and a sturdy frame.

Price : ₹19,999

Frame : Steel frame

Features : Height adjustable, spacious desktop

Weight Capacity: 75 kg

Pros:

Sturdy frame with a clean, modern design

Easy height adjustments

Cons:

Weight capacity makes it less ideal

Do It Yourself assembly might pose an inconvenience

Rellon covers the essentials, it may fall short for users seeking advanced functionality and ergonomic customization.