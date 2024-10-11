The 10 Best Standing Desks in India:

The hidden dangers of sitting too much are real. That’s why standing desks are more than just a trend—they’re a necessity. They improve posture, boost energy, and increase focus. To help you choose wisely, we've curated a list of the top 10 standing desks in India, including models like ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company, that move with you.
1.
The ErgoSmart Adjustable Desk offers dual motor movement with a sleek design,It moves with you as you can preset four height settings for smooth, high-end functionality.
Price: ₹22,999
Design: Minimalist with rounded edges
Frame: High-grade steel with motorised height adjustment
Features: Digital control panel, memory presets, dual stage electric mortar
Weight Capacity: 60 kgs
Pros:
Moves with your movement- Height adjustable
4 different heights in programmable memory
Cons:
Only two colours available
The ErgoSmart adjustable by The Sleep Company is perfect for those seeking luxury and advanced features in a standing desk which moves with you.
Surface lite is a smart electric desk with a compact design for all your needs and can be adjusted to your desired height.
Price: ₹25,999
Frame: Powder-coated metal with wooden top
Features: Adjustable feet, manual crank
Weight Capacity: 80 kg
Pros:
Durable build with a simple design
Adjustable height suitable for most users
Cons:
Not suitable under direct sunlight, heat, and water
More expensive than counterparts with feature parity
The Green soul ‘Surface’ standing desk is ideal for users looking essential functionality.
Price: ₹26,990
Frame: Steel frame with wooden accents
Features: Digital controller, memory settings, cable tray
Weight Capacity: unavailable
Pros:
Memory presets for customizable height settings
Industrial design fits well with modern home offices
Cons:
Higher price for a single motor design
Motor noise may be noticeable in quiet environments
The Jin Office desk provides an effective standing desk but might not be as powerful as other options in this rice bracket.
Rellon’s Ergonomic Desk offers a basic but functional solution with height adjustability and a sturdy frame.
Price: ₹19,999
Frame: Steel frame
Features: Height adjustable, spacious desktop
Weight Capacity: 75 kg
Pros:
Sturdy frame with a clean, modern design
Easy height adjustments
Cons:
Weight capacity makes it less ideal
Do It Yourself assembly might pose an inconvenience
Rellon covers the essentials, it may fall short for users seeking advanced functionality and ergonomic customization.
Artikel’s desk is a compact standing desk and one of the more affordable models on the list.
Price: ₹15,000
Frame: Metal frame with a manual crank
Features: Adjustable height, space-saving design
Weight Capacity: 80 kg
Pros:
Compact design perfect for small spaces
Affordable and easy to assemble
Cons:
Do it yourself may pose inconvenience
Lacks advanced features like motorised controls and memory presets
ARTIKEL Multi-Purpose Electric Height Adjustable Table, is an ideal choice for users with limited space who are looking for an affordable standing desk option.
The ErgoYou Edge Standing Desk focuses on providing ergonomic benefits of a sitting-standing desk
Price: ₹21,470
Frame: Metal frame with crank mechanism
Features: Adjustable feet, ergonomic design
Weight Capacity: 85 kg
Pros:
Ergonomic design with ample desk space
Solid construction with adjustable feet for stability
Cons:
Expensive as compare to other motorised versions in the market
The single motor might not be as efficient as dual motor designs
A good choice for users who need a large, ergonomic workspace.
Tekavo Elite offers a premium standing desk experience with motorised height adjustments. It combines style with functionality, though its price may be a limiting factor for some buyers.
Price: ₹23,000
Frame: Stainless steel frame with motorised adjustment
Features: Digital height control, memory presets
Weight Capacity: 90 kg
Pros:
Elegant and stylish design
Cons:
Expensive compared to similarly functional desks
Single motor might not be as efficient as dual motor designs
Tekavo Elite is a great option for those looking for a single motor design.
Sunon’s Electric Standing Desk offers a dual-motor system for smooth height adjustments at a competitive price.
Price: ₹12,999
Frame: Dual-motor aluminium frame
Features: Digital control, memory settings
Weight Capacity: Not available
Pros:
Affordable option
Available in 4 colours
Cons:
Less durable over time compared to premium models
Sunon offers a well-rounded motorised desk at an affordable price, but users may find it lacking in terms of long-term durability and design options.
Amazon Basics provides a no-frills, cost-effective standing desk with manual adjustment.
Price: ₹12,999
Frame: Steel frame with manual adjustment
Features: Adjustable height, compact design
Weight Capacity: 60 kg
Pros:
Extremely affordable
Compact and easy to set up
Ships fully assembled
Cons:
Manual height adjustment can be tedious
The AmazonBasics standing desk is perfect for budget shoppers who need a functional desk and don’t mind manual movements.
White Mulberry’s standing desk offers premium quality and aesthetics with its natural wood finish and smooth motorised adjustments.
Price: ₹17,499
Frame: Steel frame with wood top
Features: Memory presets, motorised height adjustment
Weight Capacity: Not available
Pros:
Premium materials and design
Smooth motorised height adjustments
Cons:
Expensive compared to competitors
White Mulberry’s desks are optimum for those who prioritise modern aesthetics
ErgoSmart desk by The Sleep Company stands out as the best choice for users looking for a top-tier, luxury standing desk that helps you sit, stand and deliver. The perfect choice ultimately depends on your priorities, whether it’s affordability, advanced features, or premium design.
