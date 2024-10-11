Express Connect

The 10 Best Standing Desks in India:

The hidden dangers of sitting too much are real. That’s why standing desks are more than just a trend—they’re a necessity. They improve posture, boost energy, and increase focus. To help you choose wisely, we've curated a list of the top 10 standing desks in India, including models like ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company, that move with you.

1.ErgoSmart Adjustable Desk by The Sleep Company 

The ErgoSmart Adjustable Desk offers dual motor movement with a sleek design,It moves with you as you can preset four height settings for smooth, high-end functionality.

  • Price: ₹22,999

  • Design: Minimalist with rounded edges

  • Frame: High-grade steel with motorised height adjustment

  • Features: Digital control panel, memory presets, dual stage electric mortar 

  • Weight Capacity: 60 kgs

Pros:

  • Moves with your movement- Height adjustable 

  • 4 different heights in programmable memory

Cons:

  • Only two colours available 

The ErgoSmart adjustable by The Sleep Company is perfect for those seeking luxury and advanced features in a standing desk which moves with you.

2. Green Soul’s Surface Lite Standing Desk

Surface lite is a smart electric desk with a compact design for all your needs and can be adjusted to your desired height.

  • Price: ₹25,999

  • Frame: Powder-coated metal with wooden top

  • Features: Adjustable feet, manual crank

  • Weight Capacity: 80 kg

Pros:

  • Durable build with a simple design

  • Adjustable height suitable for most users

Cons:

  • Not suitable under direct sunlight, heat, and water

  • More expensive than counterparts with feature parity 

 The Green soul ‘Surface’ standing desk is ideal for users looking essential functionality. 

3. Jin Office Solutions’ Single Motor Height Adjustable Desk 

Jin Office offers a motorised standing desk, it boasts a single motor with features like memory presets and a digital control panel. 

  • Price: ₹26,990

  • Frame: Steel frame with wooden accents

  • Features: Digital controller, memory settings, cable tray

  • Weight Capacity: unavailable

Pros:

  • Memory presets for customizable height settings

  • Industrial design fits well with modern home offices

Cons:

  • Higher price for a single motor design 

  • Motor noise may be noticeable in quiet environments

The Jin Office desk provides an effective standing desk but might not be as powerful as other options in this rice bracket. 

4. Rellon’s Ergonomic Desk

Rellon’s Ergonomic Desk offers a basic but functional solution with height adjustability and a sturdy frame. 

  • Price: ₹19,999

  • Frame: Steel frame

  • Features: Height adjustable, spacious desktop

  • Weight Capacity: 75 kg

Pros:

  • Sturdy frame with a clean, modern design

  • Easy height adjustments

Cons:

  • Weight capacity makes it less ideal

  • Do It Yourself assembly might pose an inconvenience 

Rellon covers the essentials, it may fall short for users seeking advanced functionality and ergonomic customization.

5. ARTIKEL Multi-Purpose Electric Height Adjustable Table 

Artikel’s desk is a compact standing desk and one of the more affordable models on the list. 

  • Price: ₹15,000

  • Frame: Metal frame with a manual crank

  • Features: Adjustable height, space-saving design

  • Weight Capacity: 80 kg

Pros:

  • Compact design perfect for small spaces

  • Affordable and easy to assemble

Cons:

  • Do it yourself may pose inconvenience 

  • Lacks advanced features like motorised controls and memory presets

ARTIKEL Multi-Purpose Electric Height Adjustable Table, is an ideal choice for users with limited space who are looking for an affordable standing desk option.

6. ErgoYou Single motor height adjustable desk 

The ErgoYou Edge Standing Desk focuses on providing ergonomic benefits of a sitting-standing desk

  • Price: ₹21,470

  • Frame: Metal frame with crank mechanism

  • Features: Adjustable feet, ergonomic design

  • Weight Capacity: 85 kg

Pros:

  • Ergonomic design with ample desk space

  • Solid construction with adjustable feet for stability

Cons:

  • Expensive as compare to other motorised versions in the market

  • The single motor might not be as efficient as dual motor designs 

A good choice for users who need a large, ergonomic workspace.

7. Tekavo’s Single Motor Standing Desk

Tekavo Elite offers a premium standing desk experience with motorised height adjustments. It combines style with functionality, though its price may be a limiting factor for some buyers.

  • Price: ₹23,000

  • Frame: Stainless steel frame with motorised adjustment

  • Features: Digital height control, memory presets

  • Weight Capacity: 90 kg

Pros:

  • Elegant and stylish design

Cons:

  • Expensive compared to similarly functional desks

  • Single motor might not be as efficient as dual motor designs 

Tekavo Elite is a great option for those looking for a single motor design. 

8. Sunon’s Electric Standing Desk

Sunon’s Electric Standing Desk offers a dual-motor system for smooth height adjustments at a competitive price.

  • Price: ₹12,999

  • Frame: Dual-motor aluminium frame

  • Features: Digital control, memory settings

  • Weight Capacity: Not available 

Pros:

  • Affordable option 

  • Available in 4 colours

Cons:

  • Less durable over time compared to premium models

Sunon offers a well-rounded motorised desk at an affordable price, but users may find it lacking in terms of long-term durability and design options.

9. AmazonBasics Adjustable Standing Desk

Amazon Basics provides a no-frills, cost-effective standing desk with manual adjustment. 

  • Price: ₹12,999

  • Frame: Steel frame with manual adjustment

  • Features: Adjustable height, compact design

  • Weight Capacity: 60 kg

Pros:

  • Extremely affordable

  • Compact and easy to set up

  • Ships fully assembled 

Cons:

  • Manual height adjustment can be tedious

The AmazonBasics standing desk is perfect for budget shoppers who need a functional desk and don’t mind manual movements. 

10. White Mulberry’s Premium Sit-Stand Desk

White Mulberry’s standing desk offers premium quality and aesthetics with its natural wood finish and smooth motorised adjustments. 

  • Price: ₹17,499

  • Frame: Steel frame with wood top

  • Features: Memory presets, motorised height adjustment

  • Weight Capacity: Not available

Pros:

  • Premium materials and design

  • Smooth motorised height adjustments

Cons:

  • Expensive compared to competitors

White Mulberry’s desks are optimum for those who prioritise modern aesthetics 

ErgoSmart desk by The Sleep Company stands out as the best choice for users looking for a top-tier, luxury standing desk that helps you sit, stand and deliver. The perfect choice ultimately depends on your priorities,  whether it’s affordability, advanced features, or premium design.

