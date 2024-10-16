The Best Gift For Your Family This Diwali - Health Insurance

Diwali means home. It doesn’t matter if you are a student or a budding professional; the leave applications are sent out well in advance to inform everyone that you are going home to celebrate Diwali. And home is nothing without the people we love. Therefore, this Diwali, take a break from gifting another fancy gadget or a set of jewellery and gift something that conveys — your health and financial safety mean the world to me. A health insurance policy with adequate coverage is a thoughtful gift and will add joy to your family’s celebration. Here, let’s learn why you should consider buying health insurance plans as a gift for your loved ones.
Why Diwali is the perfect time to buy health insurance
1. Symbolism of new beginnings: Diwali signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness. And if you draw that parallel to the modern world, the evils that we are constantly battling are health issues. This is where health insurance plans can be that beacon of hope, providing a financial safety net against unexpected medical expenses. In its absence, you risk losing out on your savings. It signifies an essential step towards financial freedom.
2. Pollution, injuries, and seasonal infections: During the festive season, the air pollution level spikes, which can lead to a rise in respiratory illnesses. The change in weather as we get ready for the winter season also leads to many infections. With so many tempting delicacies around us, keeping our blood sugar level in control can also be a challenge. Lastly, playing with firecrackers may lead to burns. Given the health issues lurking in the dark, a health insurance plan can bring you much-needed peace of mind during such times.
3. Easy on the pocket: During Diwali, families are in the mood to be more indulgent. From decorations to sweets, games and gifts, it’s a great opportunity to discuss significant matters like health and financial security and why you must invest in health insurance plans for the family. Many insurers offer festive deals and discounts on premiums too, so you may also be able to save some money.
Which health insurance plan should you buy?
Well, the resolution to gift health insurance plans is just the beginning. The more arduous task is to pick the right health insurance plans for the family members because each person’s needs differ. Also, there is no dearth of insurance companies offering the ‘best’ health insurance plans for the family. Here’s what you need to do before picking a plan.
1. The need of the person: Consider the ailments a particular family member can be diagnosed with and buy the plan according to his/her needs. For instance, your father, who may be in his late 50s, would need more coverage than your husband in his late 20s. If you are planning to start a family, you may want an add-on cover like maternity cover as part of the policy.
2. The type of plan: An individual health insurance plan covers a single person. A family floater plan covers multiple family members as part of one policy. Then, there are policies like the Senior Citizen's Health Insurance Plan for those above 60. Study the benefits of each plan before you zero in on a policy.
3. Who's the insurer: Picking the right insurer is as important as picking the right policy. Select your insurer based on its market reputation. It should have a high claim settlement ratio. If it has an extensive network of hospitals, your chances of getting cashless treatment go up.
4. Terms and conditions: A policy can have many exclusions and conditions like room rent capping, co-payment, and waiting period. Take them into account when buying the plan.
5. Budget: Lastly, the plan must fit your budget seamlessly. The policy premium goes up as you widen the scope of coverage. So, pay for only what you need.
Conclusion
The price of healthcare facilities is on the rise. Having a health plan helps alleviate the stress of mounting bills during medical emergencies. When you gift a health plan to someone else, you give more than just a gift; you empower the person to deal with medical exigencies better.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.