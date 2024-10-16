The Best Gift For Your Family This Diwali - Health Insurance

Which health insurance plan should you buy?

Well, the resolution to gift health insurance plans is just the beginning. The more arduous task is to pick the right health insurance plans for the family members because each person’s needs differ. Also, there is no dearth of insurance companies offering the ‘best’ health insurance plans for the family. Here’s what you need to do before picking a plan.

1. The need of the person: Consider the ailments a particular family member can be diagnosed with and buy the plan according to his/her needs. For instance, your father, who may be in his late 50s, would need more coverage than your husband in his late 20s. If you are planning to start a family, you may want an add-on cover like maternity cover as part of the policy.

2. The type of plan: An individual health insurance plan covers a single person. A family floater plan covers multiple family members as part of one policy. Then, there are policies like the Senior Citizen's Health Insurance Plan for those above 60. Study the benefits of each plan before you zero in on a policy.

3. Who's the insurer: Picking the right insurer is as important as picking the right policy. Select your insurer based on its market reputation. It should have a high claim settlement ratio. If it has an extensive network of hospitals, your chances of getting cashless treatment go up.

4. Terms and conditions: A policy can have many exclusions and conditions like room rent capping, co-payment, and waiting period. Take them into account when buying the plan.

5. Budget: Lastly, the plan must fit your budget seamlessly. The policy premium goes up as you widen the scope of coverage. So, pay for only what you need.

Conclusion

The price of healthcare facilities is on the rise. Having a health plan helps alleviate the stress of mounting bills during medical emergencies. When you gift a health plan to someone else, you give more than just a gift; you empower the person to deal with medical exigencies better.

