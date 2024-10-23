Your Guide to Affordable Financing With Bajaj Finance

Types of loans provided by Bajaj Finance

a. Personal loans

Personal loans are for individual expenses such as weddings, travel, and medical expenditures. You can get up to Rs. 40 lakh to meet your expenses.

Characteristics: Efficient authorization, minimal paperwork, convenient tenures (12 to 60 months).

b. Home loans

For the acquisition or remodelling of residential real estate, you can avail Bajaj Finserv Home Loan and funds of up to Rs. 5 crore.

Features include long payback tenure, favourable tax treatment, and competitive interest rates.

c. Loans for businesses

The goal of Bajaj Finserv Business Loan is to assist small and medium-sized businesses with their operational or growth needs. You can avail up to Rs. 80 lakh to manage your business expenses.

Features include convenient repayment tenures and hassle-free online application.

d. Gold loans

Goal: To provide funds against your gold jewellery to manage your planned and unplanned expenses with ease. You can avail funds starting from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore with Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan.

Features: It offers multiple repayment options, free insurance of pledged gold, and easy part-release facility.

e. Motor loans

Loans for two and four wheels can be availed of as per requirement.

Features include minimum processing time, flexible payback alternatives, and

minimal documentation.